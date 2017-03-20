MD Magazine® and Contagion™ Partner with the C Diff Foundation

"We are excited to expand our Strategic Alliance Partnership with the C Diff Foundation, who has been on the forefront of providing advocacy and education on Clostridium difficile infections." - Michael J. Hennessy Jr

MD Magazine®, the leading online and print source of physician news, conference coverage and peer-to-peer discussion, and Contagion™, the all-inclusive resource for infectious disease information, together announce they have expanded their Strategic Alliance Partners (SAP) program with the C Diff Foundation, according to Michael J. Hennessy, Jr, president of Michael J. Hennessy Associates that publishes MD Magazine® and Contagion™.

In making the announcement, Michael J. Hennessy, Jr said, “We are excited to expand our Strategic Alliance Partnership with the C Diff Foundation, who has been on the forefront of providing advocacy and education on Clostridium difficile infections.”

The collaboration with the C Diff Foundation will benefit MD Magazine® and Contagion™ readers by providing them with unprecedented content, such as research developments, articles and interviews that can help physicians better serve their patients with Clostridium difficile, a topic gaining more attention, recently, in healthcare.

This partnership aligns with the recent launch of the MD Magazine® Peer Exchange® “Managing Clostridium Difficile Infections In the Community,” which can be found at: http://www.mdmag.com/peer-exchange/clostridium-difficile-infections. In this expert panel discussion, various healthcare professionals discuss important considerations in the prevention and management of Clostridium difficile infections.

Executive Director of C Diff Foundation Nancy Caralla added, “We are grateful to collaborate with MD Magazine® and Contagion™ and appreciate the opportunity to share the information with healthcare providers.”

The C Diff Foundation is comprised of 100% volunteers and is dedicated to providing education and advocating for C. diff. infection prevention treatments, and environment safety worldwide. Founded in 2012, C Diff Foundation’s mission is dedicated to reaching out to medical students, medical practitioners, C. diff survivors, caregivers and patients as well as informing the general public about Clostridium difficile infections (CDI).

The Strategic Alliance Program is designed to share medical and scientific innovations in an open exchange of information among trusted peers. The expectation of the exchange of information will better serve the patients. SAP’s topics will range from best practices relative to practice-management strategies, treatment decisions and much more.

About MD Magazine®

MD Magazine® is a comprehensive clinical news and information portal that provides physicians and other health care professionals with up-to-date, specialty- and disease-specific resources designed to help them provide better care to patients. Readers have access to breaking news, video interviews with physician experts, in-depth conference coverage, finance and practice-management updates, insight and analysis from physician contributors and other multimedia resources. MD Magazine® is part of Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc., a full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media. For more information, please visit: http://www.mdmag.com/

About Contagion™:

Contagion™, is a fully integrated print and digital news publication that provides health care practitioners and aligned professionals with timely information and resources to improve patient outcomes, and positively impact the identification, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of infectious diseases. Contagion™ is part of Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc., a full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media. For more information, please visit: http://www.contagionlive.com/

About C Diff Foundation:

The C Diff Foundation, a 501(c) (3) non-profit comprised of 100% volunteering professionals was founded in 2012 by Nancy C. Caralla, a Nurse who was diagnosed and treated for Clostridium difficile (C. diff.) infections. Through her own journeys and witnessing the loss of her father to C. difficile infection involvement, Nancy recognized the need for greater global awareness through education, research being conducted by the government, industry, and academia and better advocacy on behalf of patients, healthcare professionals, and researchers worldwide working to address the public health threat posed by this devastating and life-threatening infection. November is dedicated to “Raising C. diff. Awareness” worldwide. To learn more about the annual campaign and how to become a partner please visit the website http://www.cdifffoundation.org or http://www.globalcdifficilecongress.org

About the C diff Foundation Foundress, Executive Director:

Nancy C Caralla, hosts "C. diff. Spores and More" Global Broadcasting Network http://www.cdiffradio.com and shares in a team focus offering education and advocacy for C. diff. infection prevention, treatments, environmental safety, and support worldwide.