New York, NY (PRWEB) March 20, 2017
min’s Media People Awards is a unique recognition program that highlights professional achievements of standout employees and teams within the robust magazine media industry. Entries will be accepted until this Thursday, March 23 at midnight (ET).
Honorees will be awarded in the following categories:
- Ad Ops Standout
- Ad Operations Team
- Audience Engagement Standout
- Audience Engagement Team
- Consumer Marketing Standout
- Consumer Marketing Team
- Creative Director
- Data Strategy Standout
- Data Team
- Design Team
- Designer
- Editor
- Editorial Team
- Event Director
- Event Team
- Human Resources Standout
- Human Resources Team
- Marketer
- Marketing Services Team
- Marketing Team
- Photo Editor
- Public Relations Standout
- Public Relations Team
- Publisher
- Sales Standout
- Sales Team
- Social Media Standout
- Special Projects Team
- IlluMINator
- Unsung Hero
For more information, visit http://www.minonline.com/media-people-awards-2017/.
