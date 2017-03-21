Intalere Announces 2017 Member Achievement Awards

Intalere, the healthcare industry leader in delivering optimal cost, quality and clinical outcomes, today announced the winners of its ninth annual Intalere Healthcare Achievement Awards. All Intalere members, acute and non-acute, were eligible to submit entries for this awards program, which recognizes members who have implemented transformational initiatives to enhance their operations through process improvements.

“Intalere members are successfully creating incremental value and greater operational efficiencies through constant innovation and transfer of best practices,” said Julius Heil, Intalere president and CEO. “We are honored to recognize our members for their accomplishments, and believe that through collaboration and engagement, we can positively impact healthcare delivery for the future.”

Each winning facility will receive two complimentary trips to Elevate 2017, May 15-18, at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, Orlando, Fla. In addition to each facility being honored at a special awards dinner, the winning projects will be highlighted in a professional banner session, video features and a best practices compendium.

The honorees in each category are:

Community Impact and/or Innovation



Crossing Rivers Health, Prairie du Chien, Wis.

Livingston HealthCare, Livingston, Mont.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Lompoc, Calif.

The Community at Brookmeade, Rhinebeck, N.Y.

Financial and Operational Improvement



Kingston HealthCare Company, Toledo, Ohio

Miravida Living, Oshkosh, Wis.

Parkview Health, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Quality/Patient Care Delivery and/or Patient Satisfaction



Coastal Carolinas Health Alliance, Wilmington, N.C.

DENT Neurologic Institute Infusion Center, Amherst, N.Y.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Sea View, Staten Island, N.Y.

Supply Chain/Data Management or Supply Cost Efficiencies



The Oregon Clinic, Portland, Ore.

University of Vermont Health Network, Burlington, Vt.

Virginia Mason Memorial, Yakima, Wash.

About Intalere

Intalere’s mission focuses on improving the operational health of America’s healthcare providers by designing tailored, smart solutions that deliver optimal cost, quality and clinical outcomes. We strive to be the essential partner for operational excellence in healthcare through customized solutions that address customers’ individual needs. We assist our customers in managing their entire spend, providing innovative technologies, products and services, and leveraging the best practices of a provider-led model. As Intalere draws on the power of our owner Intermountain Healthcare’s nationally-recognized supply chain expertise and leadership in technology, process improvement, and evidence-based clinical and business best practices, we are uniquely positioned to be the innovation leader in the healthcare industry. Visit http://www.intalere.com to learn more.