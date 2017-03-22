Ohlone Athletic Fields Opening We are thankful we had the opportunity to manage this exciting project while assisting in the development of the athletics program here at Ohlone College” said Joel Heyne, Project Executive, Gilbane Building Company.

Representatives from Ohlone College, Gilbane Building Company, college students, and other local officials were on hand for the dedication and ribbon cutting for the new Ohlone College Baseball and Softball Field on February 8, 2017 located on the Fremont Campus on Mission Boulevard. Gilbane Building Company, a leader in construction services, was the construction manager for the project.

The baseball and softball field project was part of an overall effort to update the athletic fields on the campus for safety, accessibility and playability. Work included installation of synthetic turf, new spectator seating, scoreboards, and team-rooms as well as landscaping, pedestrian pathways and lighting. The project provides a centrally located field-house which will serve grounds maintenance, athlete training staff and event operations.

"The new synthetic turf fields help reduce maintenance and water use. They drain much better than the old grass fields and provide more consistent play for the athletes. We are thankful we had the opportunity to manage this exciting project while assisting in the development of the athletics program here at Ohlone College," said Joel Heyne, Project Executive, Gilbane Building Company.

