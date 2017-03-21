Woods' Indoor Wi-Fi In-Wall Light Switch Wireless Switch Programmable Timer The WiOn Wi-Fi Light Switch is an affordable option for home automation.

TheHardwareCity.com adds Woods WiOn Wi-Fi Light Switch to its home automation line. The wireless in-wall switch features a programmable timer and a manual override switch for instant on/off. Includes software to control your lights and appliances with your smartphone from anywhere.

The included WiOn app controls up to 12 connected devices. It automates overhead lights, ceiling fans and porch lights so you arrive to a safe and secure home. Control irrigation systems, pool and spa controls, holiday decorations, landscape and patio lights, exhaust and circulation fans and more.

"The WiOn Wi-Fi Light Switch is an affordable option for home automation. It works with your existing Wi-Fi router. No hub required, no monthly fees," said Sumesh Bhagat, of TheHardwareCity. "This WiOn switch easily replaces existing wall switches and the software makes it simple to control many devices from anywhere with your smartphone or tablet."

The WiOn indoor WiFi light switch retrofits your existing electrical devices and can be operated manually from the switch plate. It features to-the-minute programmability from your smartphone or tablet. You can easily schedule multiple on/off programs, countdown timers, security random timers, and sunrise/sunset schedules.

For more information on the Woods' Indoor Wi-Fi In-Wall Light Switch Wireless Switch Programmable Timer, visit the product page: http://www.thehardwarecity.com/products/50052-Indoor-Wi-Fi-In-Wall-Light-Switch-Wireless-Switch-Programmable-Timer%2C-White/5921838

