Obduction Vive and Touch Go Live!

Rand Miller at SXSW After 30 years of making worlds, stepping into our creations with the Vive and Rift feels like a magical milestone - very exciting times!

Cyan Inc., makers of the legendary Myst and Riven franchise, announced today that Obduction, its critically-acclaimed sci-fi adventure puzzle game, is now available on HTC Vive, and updated with Touch controls for Oculus Rift. The updated feature-rich package includes all platforms released to date including PC and Rift, and is available today for the same $29.99 on Steam, GOG, the Humble Store, and the Oculus Store. Players who already own the game on PC or Rift will receive Vive and Rift Touch support in today's free update as well.

"We were blown away by the number of fans who queued up at PAX East and SXSW to be among the first to go hands on with Obduction VR hand controls. Reactions ranged from praise to amazement, and it was genuinely touching to talk with generations of families that grew up on Myst and were now excited about Obduction," said Rand Miller, CEO, Cyan.

"I'm so lucky to still be making worlds in this incredible time of rapidly advancing technology that enables us to create places with such deep immersion. After 30 years of making worlds, stepping into our creations with the Vive and Rift feels like a magical milestone - very exciting times for a company that is motivated by providing grand adventures that become people's worlds."

About Cyan

Cyan is a legendary indie games studio headquartered in Spokane, Washington, best known for award-winning games Myst and Riven. Cyan's newest release, Obduction, is a critically-acclaimed sci-fi thriller available on PC, Rift, and Vive on Steam, GOG, Humble Store and the Oculus Store, coming soon to Mac, PS4 and PSVR. For more information, visit http://www.cyan.com.

