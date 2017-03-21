"Hospital IQ is investing in the right people who understand the industry’s unique problems and how to solve them.”

Hospital IQ, the leading provider of a cloud-based operations planning and management platform that helps hospitals measurably and profitably reduce operational cost, increase revenue and improve patient access and quality, today announced the company has added experienced healthcare veterans to its leadership team. These professionals bring a wide range of clinical, product development, go-to-market expertise that will support Hospital IQ’s continued rapid growth.

Joining Hospital IQ are:



Dr. Paris Lovett, Chief Medical Officer

Jason Harber, Vice President, Product Management

Cheryle Cushion, Vice President, Marketing

“The healthcare industry continues to face unrelenting pressure to improve margins in order to support its mission. When it comes to day-to-day operations in most hospitals, healthcare falls behind every other industry in their use of data and technology to drive operational efficiency, relying on spreadsheets and individual subject matter experts,” said Rich Krueger, CEO, Hospital IQ. “This model is no longer sustainable, and presents both a challenge and opportunity. Hospital IQ helps hospitals become data-driven environments, where business intelligence, predictive analytics and simulation-based modeling drive operational performance improvements that not only has an impact on their financial stability but more important the level of patient access to quality and timely care. We are investing in the right people who understand the industry’s unique problems and how to solve them.”

About the Hospital IQ Executive Team:

Paris Lovett, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Lovett is responsible for providing a clinical and hospital operations perspective to Hospital IQ on product development, client success, and business development. Dr. Lovett is a practicing emergency physician. His previous experience includes serving as medical director of a large academic emergency department, as medical director for patient flow for a three-hospital academic health system, and as chief medical officer for a large, urban academic medical center. He has published and presented nationally on improving patient flow in hospitals and health systems. Dr. Lovett received his medical degree from the University of Melbourne, Australia. He completed a residency in emergency medicine at Beth Israel Medical Center, New York. He later went on to obtain an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business. He is board-certified in emergency medicine, and a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians and of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Jason Harber, Vice President, Product Management

Jason Harber brings more than 10 years of experience in healthcare technology, data and analytics and product management to Hospital IQ. As vice president of product management, Mr. Harber will be responsible for defining and driving Hospital IQ’s product strategy. Prior to Hospital IQ, Mr. Harber served as head of strategy and business development for TeleTracking Technologies, Inc. He also served as the vice president of product management responsible for developing product strategy for the entire TeleTracking product portfolio. His long history in healthcare operations includes the strategic launches of TeleTracking’s industry-leading Transfer Center product, as well as its business analytics portfolio that has been adopted by hundreds of hospitals to date. Mr. Harber earned a B.S. in Information Science from the University of Pittsburgh.

Cheryle Cushion, Vice President, Marketing

Ms. Cushion is responsible for overseeing Hospital IQ’s marketing and public relations efforts. She brings more than 20 years of experience in developing corporate marketing strategies and executing integrated marketing programs that drive strong customer engagement via direct and indirect sales channels. Prior to joining Hospital IQ, Ms. Cushion served as vice president of marketing for OneCloud Software. Ms. Cushion has held various marketing leadership roles at several successful young companies, including Infinio Systems, Raptor Systems, Interliant, Seahorse BioScience, and most notably EqualLogic, which was purchased by Dell in 2008 for $1.4B. Cushion earned a B.S. in business administration from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

About Hospital IQ

Hospital IQ provides software that gives hospitals the visibility and predictive capabilities they need to make informed operational decisions that improve patient care and reduce costs. Our cloud-based intelligence dashboard serves as “Mission Control” to help hospitals leverage their data to predict and manage surges and solve the toughest operational challenges. With Hospital IQ, hospitals improve patient flow, optimize procedural areas, and precisely schedule staff to meet demand. Leading institutions including Boston Medical Center, Mercy, and Highland Hospital rely on Hospital IQ to help them make the right operational decisions the first time, every time. To learn more, visit http://www.hospiq.com