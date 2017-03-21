2017 Inside Sales Leadership Summit Microsoft is pleased to partner with AA-ISP and further advance the sales profession through education about the latest innovative technology and methodology being developed for Inside Sales.

The AA-ISP (The Global Inside Sales Association) announced today that Microsoft, the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential, will be the Title Sponsor at the 2017 Leadership Summit held in Chicago on April 18th – 20th. Microsoft will play a significant role in the Summit, including a keynote presentation on April 19th, hosting of the Inside Sales Yacht Party, along with a premier exhibit section at the technology exposition.

Debbie Dunnam, Corporate Vice President of WW Inside Sales at Microsoft, said, “Microsoft is pleased to partner with AA-ISP and further advance the sales profession through education about the latest innovative technology and methodology being developed for Inside Sales. We look forward to sharing best practices and learning from our Inside Sales colleagues around the globe.”

“Our association and worldwide community of Inside Sales professionals is excited to have Microsoft as this year’s Leadership Summit Title Sponsor. Microsoft's mission of empowering every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more aligns perfectly with the AA-ISP goal to improve individual and team performance and professionalism. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner and supporter to help advance our great profession and community of Inside Sales,” stated Bob Perkins, AA-ISP’s Founder and Chairman.

Larry Reeves, AA-ISP CEO, adds, "As the virtual and digital selling world continues to expand and redefine the definition of sales, we are thrilled to have Microsoft who provides mobile-first and cloud-first, best-in-class platforms and productivity services. These technologies will enable our profession to continue to evolve as the channel of choice for organizations around the globe.”

Microsoft will have a premier exhibit during the technology expo at the Leadership Summit 2017 in addition to Debbie Dunnam providing a special keynote presentation. On Wednesday, April 19th, Microsoft will also participate in a Women in Sales Idea Exchange as well as a 45-minute breakout session covering how to maximize Inside Sales productivity with Office 365.

Summit attendees will join Microsoft and AA-ISP for the Microsoft Inside Sales Yacht Party on Lake Michigan on Wednesday evening.

About Microsoft

Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Our strategy is to build best-in-class platforms and productivity services for a mobile-first, cloud-first world. In order to realize our mission and strategy, Microsoft is investing in three interconnected ambitions: reinvent productivity and business processes, build the intelligent cloud platform, and create more personal computing. We do business in 170 countries and are made up of 114,000 passionate employees dedicated to fulfilling our mission of helping you and your organization achieve more.

About the AA-ISP

The AA-ISP is an international association dedicated exclusively to advancing the profession of Inside Sales. The association engages in research studies, organizational benchmarking and leadership round tables to better understand and analyze the trends, challenges, and key components of the growth and development of the Inside Sales industry. Our mission is to help Inside Sales representatives and leaders to leverage our information and resources through published content, local community chapters, national conferences, career development, and an Inside Sales Accreditation program.

For more information on the AA-ISP, please visit: http://www.aa-isp.org

AA-ISP Contact: Kameron Hobbs - kameron(at)aa-isp(dot)org

Microsoft Contact: Tracey Grove - tgrove(at)microsoft(dot)com