Proper glycosylation is critical for the efficacy, immunogenicity, and clearance of biologics. To acquire information on the desired increase and/or decrease in antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity or complement-dependent cytotoxicity, there is a growing demand in the biopharmaceutical industry for rapid N-glycosylation profiling of therapeutic antibodies.

To meet this demand, the team at SCIEX has developed a Fast Glycan Labeling and Analysis Kit for high speed sample preparation and N-linked carbohydrate analysis of glycoproteins. Glycan release, labeling and clean-up are performed in 60 minutes using a novel magnetic bead based process that ensures excellent yield and high reproducibility.

Participants of this webinar, sponsored by SCIEX, will gain a better understanding of the easy-to-use magnetic bead based sample preparation workflow for rapid N-glycan analysis of biopharmaceuticals. Attendees will also learn how this sample preparation may be automated, making for a more efficient lab.

Andras currently leads the application efforts at Sciex Separations and holds the Translational Glycomics Professorship at the Horváth Csaba Laboratory of Bioseparation Sciences at the University of Debrecen, Hungary. His work is focusing on capillary electrophoresis and CE-MS based glycoproteomics and glycomics analysis of biopharmaceutical, biomedical and cell biology samples. He graduated from University of Veszprem, Hungary in chemical engineering, where he also received his doctoral degree.

SCIEX helps to improve the world we live in by enabling scientists and laboratory analysts to find answers to the complex analytical challenges they face. The company's global leadership and world-class service and support in the capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry industry have made it a trusted partner to thousands of the scientists and lab analysts worldwide who are focused on basic research, drug discovery and development, food and environmental testing, forensics and clinical research.

With over 40 years of proven innovation, SCIEX excels by listening to and understanding the ever-evolving needs of its customers to develop reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions that continue to redefine what is achievable in routine and complex analysis. For more information, please visit sciex.com.

