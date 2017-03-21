New features and tools are on the way from WebiMax to help us continually enhance our offerings for our growing customer base.

As an industry leader in the event listing and event placement business for more than 30 years, Unique Venues is a trusted source for both venue owners and meeting and event planners. 2016 marked a year in which the need for unconventional meeting grew by a margin of 3.8% Through a partnership with leading digital marketing agency, WebiMax, Unique Venues has been able to assist more customers through the discovery of more relevant traffic.

An increase in relevant traffic for the company resulted in a 5% growth in leads from 2015 to 2016 and around a 24% increase in overall website traffic during that time. These results can be credited to upgrades on the website that make it easier than ever for event planners and venues alike to find exactly what they’re looking for in mere seconds. These increases can also be linked to keyword visibility growth on major search engines and new features debuting on the website.

Technology Manager, Todd Wonders, explains the excitement levels at Unique Venues saying, “Our company is thrilled that the same unmatched quality readers of the Unique Venues Magazine have come to expect for more than 30 years can now be expected on our website as well.”

“New features and tools are on the way from WebiMax to help us continually enhance our offerings for our growing customer base,” continued Wonders.

Increased demand in the unique venue space means increased competition. Unique Venues is ready and willing to assist your meeting and event planning or venue listing needs. Speak to a venue specialist today at 1-877-244-6110.

Unique Venues has been helping meeting and event experts find the perfect venue for their needs for more than 30 years. They’ve also been helping venues get their information in front of meeting and event planners for more than three decades. Those in the event planning or event hosting business have been subscribing to Unique Venues Magazine for decades. Now, http://www.UniqueVenues.com serves as an easy portal to search for venues by location or list venues for rent. To speak with a venue specialist today, call 1-877-244-6110.