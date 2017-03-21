Adbrain Chosen as Digital Addix’s Preferred Cross-Device Partner

“Our clients need a reliable partner that can offer a fully managed, programmatic solution that combines the human interface with unrivaled device mapping capabilities. We’ve found our partner in Adbrain."

Following successful beta tests in the Fall of 2016, Adbrain, a global provider of intelligent cross-device technology solutions, has been chosen by programmatic media buying company Digital Addix as its preferred cross-device partner. The partnership maximizes exposure for brands across devices and browsers, allowing marketers to reach consumers in the ways that best resonate with them. Initially, Digital Addix is using Adbrain’s data exclusively in The Trade Desk.

“We’re committed to delivering excellence to our clients, and our partnership with Adbrain is further evidence of this goal,” said SVP of Media Kelly Maguire of Digital Addix. “With so many end users adopting three or more devices, our clients need a reliable partner that can offer a fully managed, programmatic solution that combines the human interface with unrivaled device mapping capabilities, and we’ve found our partner in Adbrain.”

The partnership also gives Digital Addix access to Adbrain's Audience Insights planning tool, which helps brands to evaluate cross-device campaigns. The reports within the tool demonstrate true reach and frequency, taking the difference between unique ID's and individuals into account. Reporting functionalities track device overlap, audience expansion rates and industry benchmarks.

“Our mission at Adbrain is simple – to solve customer identity for our clients. We’re in perfect step with Digital Addix, an agency dedicated to customer success in today’s connected world,” said Gareth Davies, CEO, Adbrain. “Adbrain’s cross-device solution allows Digital Addix to provide its customers with a best-in-class, data-driven solution to help set targets, measure and personalize client campaigns.”

About Adbrain

Adbrain is a global provider of intelligent cross-device technology, which powers the smartest advertisers, agencies and technology vendors alike. Consumers are seamlessly moving across devices throughout the day, and this behavior makes it difficult to identify and reach the right people. Adbrain makes sense of this multi-screen world by allowing marketers to understand who their audiences are, enabling both precise and innovative cross-device applications from media buying to analytics and attribution. Adbrain is a high-growth enterprise technology company with offices across the US and Europe, backed by leading institutional investors including Cisco, Octopus Ventures and Notion Capital.

About Digital Addix

Digital Addix is a San Diego, CA based company founded in 2014. Digital Addix’s purpose and mission is to develop an upfront solution to business analytics and measurement strategy while applying a wide array of digital media to achieve performance measured goals and KPI's. Digital Addix offers a full suite of data forensics, business analytics and consulting, along with execution of Programmatic Display, Mobile, Video and Paid Social advertising. To learn more about Digital Addix, please visit our website at: http://www.digitaladdix.com.