SafeGuard World and BountyJobs Announce New Strategic Partnership

SafeGuard World International, the pioneers of global employment outsourcing & international payroll and BountyJobs, the leading technology platform for collaboration between employers and recruiting agencies, today announced a new strategic partnership.

The partnership brings existing -- and aspiring -- multi-national companies the ability to more easily recruit and employ talent around the globe.

“SafeGuard World’s Global Employment Outsourcing (GEO) solution helps companies swiftly and compliantly employ talent in new markets without the expense and hassle of establishing a local presence. But recruiting that talent is a separate challenge,” said Bjorn Reynolds, SafeGuard World’s CEO. “With this partnership, our clients can access BountyJobs’ marketplace of more than 10,000 active recruiting agencies around the globe, as well as a platform that helps efficiently manage and measure agency recruitments and relationships.”

The new partnership benefits BountyJobs customers as well.

“We see the SafeGuard World partnership helping BountyJobs customers in two ways,” said Jerry Aubin, CEO of BountyJobs. “First, our existing customer base consists of multi-national organizations who are frequently expanding to new markets. We believe that SafeGuard’s Global Employment Outsourcing will help our customers test new markets quickly and with less risk.

Secondly, many BountyJobs customers seek third-party recruiting assistance when they are trying to source an exceptionally hard-to-fill role. With today’s modern approach to teleworking, our customers can now expand their talent sourcing to the more than 115 countries SafeGuard World’s GEO serves. It’s truly recruiting without borders.”

ABOUT SAFEGUARD WORLD INTERNATIONAL

In today’s business market, companies need smart solutions to compete globally. SafeGuard World delivers smart solutions for managing your payroll and workforce – wherever they are located. With experienced teams in more than 175 countries, SafeGuard World helps organizations quickly expand into new global markets, compliantly pay workers, and convert disparate payroll data into a comprehensive view of workforce costs for better business decisions. Regardless of size or number of employees, SafeGuard World is helping a rapidly expanding list of market-leading companies gain greater value from their global presence. That’s innovating how the world gets paid.

Learn more at http://www.safeguardworld.com

ABOUT BOUNTYJOBS

BountyJobs is the leading technology for collaboration between employers and recruitment agencies. Our web-based platform consolidates 3rd-party search activities into one convenient location, giving talent acquisition leaders the tools to track, manage and evaluate their search spend. The result: better hires, faster.

Learn more at http://www.bountyjobs.com