HealthiPASS, Inc., announces its new release with enhancements that virtually guarantee patient payments for providers while creating a positive patient experience.

HealthiPASS has further enhanced its predictive analytics based on patient cost estimation engine that further educates and empowers patients by helping them understand their financial responsibility. “Our latest release focuses on the patient experience both in content and presentation. With so much uncertainty in patient financial responsibility, we wanted to enhance the access and information available to patients further so they understand the intricacies of increasingly more complex health plans. By focusing on the patient experience, we offer our providers a strategic advantage in the market – patient satisfaction and loyalty. We are a true Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform and will continue to offer refinements to our existing platforms to stay on the forefront of a changing healthcare landscape,” states CEO, Rajesh Voddiraju.

With Version 17.x, HealthiPASS has also expanded its out-of-the-box integration, and now supports over 90 practice management systems including Epic, Cerner, NextGen, eClinicalWorks, Allscripts, athenaHealth, etc. - making the HealthiPASS payment platform unique in terms of features and integration.

HealthiPASS has also released a new user experience (UX) design making the entire platform more intuitive and easier to use for patients and providers alike. Providers have the necessary reporting to gain valuable insight into the front office operation and predictability into the revenue cycle.

About HealthiPASS

HealthiPASS is a digital check-in and patient payments platform that turns patient bad debt and all expenses associated with patient billing & collections into higher operating income – while delivering an outstanding patient experience. HealthiPASS enables medical groups to deliver greater convenience for their patients and complete transparency into cost of care before-, at- or immediately post-service through a multi-channel patient engagement platform. It leverages ubiquitous technology including iPad-based patient check-in “kiosks” along with patient-facing tools including Smartphone apps and web apps to enable patients to “always be in the know” and be financially accountable for the care they receive.

For more information, please visit http://www.healthipass.com.