Since opening its first U.S. location nearly 20 years ago, Pita Pit has been providing consumers with a healthier alternative to traditional fast food. The fresh grilled, flavor filled brand has a long history of raising the bar when it comes to quality food on the go—Pita Pit’s fresh ingredients and made-to-order pitas have become a fan favorite across the country. But the brand’s commitment to quality doesn’t end with its menu. Pita Pit is also constantly enhancing its support network for local owners and since the beginning of 2017 has doubled its field team of business coaches who live and provide direct support to locations across the country.

These business coaches guide, train, educate, motivate and support franchisees as they continue to expand their reach as local business owners. Their expertise encompasses all aspects needed to run a successful franchise, including hiring and training your people, customer experience, operating, marketing and metrics. In total, Pita Pit is welcoming 12 new business coaches to its support system. Each one has been geographically assigned to one of the brand’s key regions of operation and can quickly access any store in their territory.

“As we work to set Pita Pit apart in the booming QSR industry, we’re committed to innovating both internally and externally. That’s why fully staffing our entire field team has been such a huge priority to our organization,” said Peter Riggs, president of Pita Pit USA, Inc. “We’re excited to increase the support that our franchisees have in the field. By bringing in business coaches who have years of restaurant and franchise operations experience, we’re ensuring our franchisees have the tools and resources they need to succeed.”

All 12 of Pita Pit’s new business coaches bring something unique to the table when considering their expertise. About half of the team are experienced Pita Pit operators and franchisees and some of the new additions include operations specialists from major QSR franchise concepts like Jamba Juice, Chick-fil-a and Hooters and also large companies like Aramark. The overarching goal is for the team to combine their industry experience to create system-wide best practices and consistency.

By spreading these business coaches across the country, Pita Pit is making sure that resources are accessible to all franchise owners. The brand is aiming for a ratio of 1:25 when it comes to the number of business coaches to the number of stores within their region. That way, the business coaches will be able to easily travel to stores and establish strong relationships.

“Our new team of business coaches will really allow the brand to align and perform more cohesively across the country,” said Bill Wilfong, vice president of franchise development for Pita Pit USA, Inc. “We’re constantly looking for ways to enhance our franchise community and set our owners up for success. Having a full operational support network across our brand footprint is definitely a big step for us in the right direction.” This new field support system will be fully operational by April 1st.

ABOUT PITA PIT U.S.

Since opening its first restaurant in the U.S. in 1999, Pita Pit Inc. has continued to be one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant franchises in the country. Offering a healthier and tastier alternative to traditional fast food, Pita Pit’s fresh, made-to-order pita sandwiches feature a variety of lean grilled meats, fresh vegetables, flavorful cheeses, and zesty sauces all rolled up in a unique and convenient package. The company was founded in Ontario, Canada in 1995 and Pita Pit Inc. was acquired in 2005 by the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Pita Pit USA. Now boasting 500 locations across 11 countries, Pita Pit is recognized as No. 1 in its category in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500. Simply put, Pita Pit is Fresh Thinking and Healthy Eating. Learn more at http://www.pitapitusa.com.