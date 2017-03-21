The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Announces 2017 Dissertation Fellows "We are delighted to offer dissertation fellowships to assist Phi Kappa Phi members in reaching the finish line of their doctoral programs.” - Dr. Mary Todd, Executive Director, The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline honor society, today announced the recipients of a 2017 Phi Kappa Phi Dissertation Fellowship. The $10,000 fellowships are designed to support active Society members currently in the dissertation writing stage of doctoral study.

This year’s class of fellows represents a group of 10 students spanning a number of disciplines from science and engineering to arts and humanities.

The 2017 Phi Kappa Phi Dissertation Fellows are:



Michelle Asbill, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Ananda Bandara, Kansas State University

Matthew L. Bush, University of Kentucky

Juan Castro, University of South Florida

Laura Hamman, University of Wisconsin–Madison

Bo Cheng Jin, University of Southern California

Matthew T. Kerr, The University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Sarah Mayo, University of Georgia

Will Porter, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Anna Joy Rogers, University of Alabama at Birmingham

“Phi Kappa Phi has long been known for supporting graduate students at the beginning of their studies, but only recently have we introduced support at the very end,” said Society Executive Director Dr. Mary Todd. “Crossing that 'All But Dissertation' line is critical to a successful academic or professional career, so we are delighted to offer dissertation fellowships to assist Phi Kappa Phi members in reaching the finish line of their doctoral programs.”

The recipients were selected based on a number of criteria including how the fellowship will contribute to the completion of the dissertation, the significance of original research, and endorsement by the dissertation chair. Each fellow will receive $10,000 to apply toward 12 months of dissertation writing.

Established in 2014, the Dissertation Fellowship Program allocates $100,000 annually in support of active Phi Kappa Phi members. In addition to these fellowships, the Society awards $1.4 million each biennium to qualifying students and members through study abroad grants, graduate fellowships, funding for post-baccalaureate development, member and chapter awards, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives.

To learn more about the Phi Kappa Phi Dissertation Fellowship Program and this year’s recipients, please visit http://www.phikappaphi.org/dissertation.

About Phi Kappa Phi

Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Phi Kappa Phi inducts approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni annually. The Society has chapters on more than 300 select colleges and universities in North America and the Philippines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. The Society's mission is "To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others." For more information, visit http://www.phikappaphi.org.