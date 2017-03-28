UniteU Announces ShipStation Integration ShipStation’s bulk processing capabilities make fulfillment as hands-off as possible for our clients...Once configured they simply need to print, pack and ship… it’s automation at its finest," says Soumen Das, CEO and Founder of UniteU.

UniteU, a complete unified commerce overlay for all retail and B2B environments, announced today its certified integration with ShipStation®, the leading web-based e-commerce shipping solution. Current UniteU customers and onboarding clients are able to leverage the UniteU-ShipStation integration to standardize and streamline operations and order fulfillment across all channels, including e-commerce, physical stores and marketplaces such as Amazon® and eBay®.

“ShipStation’s bulk processing capabilities make fulfillment as hands-off as possible for our clients. Everything can be pre-configured for a business’ unique needs with ShipStation’s easy-to-set up automation rules. Once configured they simply need to print, pack and ship… it’s automation at its finest,” says Soumen Das, CEO and Founder of UniteU.

Relying on legacy retail systems to accomplish online order fulfilment often requires every order to be touched, and may require multiple keystrokes. There may even be a delay from the time an online order is taken, to the time it populates within a legacy system. UniteU’s web-based integration with ShipStation solves this problem, allowing online orders to populate automatically. Online sellers can then manage and fulfill their orders across various shipping carriers such as USPS, UPS, FedEx, DHL and more.

The solution generates picklists, processes orders and batch-prints carrier labels, which can often shave hours from current fulfillment workflows. With UniteU’s integration, once labels are created in ShipStation, tracking information is sent to the customer, orders are completed by UniteU, and a receipt document is inserted into a retailer’s system of record (such as an ERP, or point-of-sale system). Additionally, ShipStation’s sophisticated automation features help retailers cut even more time from the fulfillment process, while customizable views turn ShipStation into a solution that matches the needs of a growing business.

“As a UniteU Partner, we’re thrilled to welcome UniteU sellers to ShipStation,” says VP of Marketing Robert Gilbreath, “We look forward to helping UniteU merchants leveraging the ShipStation integration to save time and money on their shipping and fulfillment.”

To learn more about the benefits of UniteU’s integration and ShipStation®, or to get a copy of UniteU’s “ShipStation Connect Guide,” contact info(at)uniteu.com.

About ShipStation

ShipStation is the leading web-based shipping solution that helps e-commerce retailers import, organize, process, package, and ship their orders quickly and easily from any web browser. ShipStation features the most integrations of any e-commerce web-based solution, including shopping carts such as UniteU and major carriers, including USPS, UPS, FedEx and DHL. ShipStation has sophisticated automation features such as automated order importing, custom hierarchical rules, product profiles, and fulfillment solutions that enable its customers to complete their orders, wherever they sell, and however they ship. ShipStation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP). For more information, visit http://www.shipstation.com.

About UniteU

UniteU® orchestrates state-of-the-art commerce experiences for mid-market retailers, brands and B2B. The Unified Commerce Data Hub™, offers flexible data mapping tools and a work-flow engine that enables the transparency of data between systems necessary to implement cross-channel features such as find in-store, buy online pickup in-store and flexible fulfillment. Achieving Unified Commerce just got simpler. Clients include all Worldwide Golf Shops properties and brands, Al’s Sporting Goods, Hickey Freeman, Hyde Park Jewelers and many more.