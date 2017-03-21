California Energy “The conference is highly educational and informative,” said past attendee Nicholas Connell of Southern California Gas Company. “Without events like this, the energy sector would be disadvantageous.”

Infocast’s 5th annual California Energy Summit scheduled for May 16-18 in Santa Monica, CA, will shed light on the complexity of California’s changing energy market and bring together key stakeholders to develop strategies necessary to move ahead.

The state’s latest regulatory changes are forcing utilities, IPPs and energy storage companies to adapt in order to stay competitive under new market conditions. By bringing together policymakers, finance executives, and energy leaders, attendees will get the exclusive opportunity to connect with top energy professionals and regulators in an intimate setting to learn how to best navigate through the changing landscape.

Top representatives from CPUC, CAISO, Southern California Gas, SDG&E, PacificCorp, MCE, AES Southland and many more will be on hand to share their expert insight at the event. Topics to be discussed include renewables integration and the transformation of the electric sector, regionalization and CAISO expansion, distributed energy future in California and more.

