Okyanos Cell Therapy Brings Stem Cell Education to North Florida

Okyanos Cell Therapy has announced Tallahassee, FL will be the next destination for a free educational seminar as part of their live events series, “Stem Cell Therapy: The Next Phase in the Evolution of Medicine.” As the Bahamas’ first fully licensed adult stem cell facility under the 2013 Stem Cell Research and Therapy Act, Okyanos maintains a mission to help “no-option” patients and those with serious, progressive conditions to return to a more normal life utilizing cell therapy. The Tallahasee event will take place at Tapestry Senior Living on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 10:00am. Pre-registration is required. If you wish to attend or learn more, please email seminars(at)okyanos(dot)com.

With “stem cells” existing as somewhat of a buzzword in healthcare today, questions loom as to what the true potential of stem cell-based therapies is for conditions like Parkinson’s Disease, osteoarthritis and heart failure. It is through their free live education series that Okyanos works to raise awareness and bring understanding on the potential of stem cell research and treatment, as well as the importance of patient safety and proper regulation.

Residents of Tapestry Senior Living of Tallahassee as well as members of the community are invited to attend this informative discussion on the functions of adult stem cells as well as clinical research and observations. Guests will hear from Moira T. Dolan, MD, who serves as a Patient Consultant at Okyanos. Dr. Dolan will provide an overview of how the stem cells present in body fat (adipose tissue) can be used to address chronic, degenerative conditions and help patients return to a more normal life.

“My role at Okyanos and generally as a physician is to understand each of my patients’ individual challenges and needs, and to advocate for them as they make treatment choices,” said Dr. Dolan, who is a diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and holds certification with the American Board of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. “Through our live events I enjoy the opportunity to discuss the promise of adult stem cell treatment for a wide range of conditions and share some of what we are seeing in our patients at Okyanos who have undergone our evidence-based treatment protocols.”

“We are very excited to have Okyanos at our facility for this event,” said Mackenzie Hellstrom, Director of Sales and Marketing at Tapestry Senior Living. “In Okyanos’ approach to personalized medicine and our emphasis on person-centered care, we saw an opportunity to work together and provide an enriching experience for our residents and the community with this information about adult stem cells.”

For more information, please contact Okyanos by calling 855-OKYANOS (659-2667) or via email: seminars(at)okyanos(dot)com. Seating is limited for this event.

ABOUT OKYANOS CELL THERAPY: (OH – KEY – AH – NOS)

Combining state-of-the art technologies delivered in the first cell therapy center of excellence in the world, Okyanos is a leading adult stem cell therapy provider. Okyanos Cell Therapy helps people living with chronic, degenerative diseases return to a more normal life through a treatment approach using fat-derived stem cells. Based in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Okyanos is fully licensed under the Bahamas Stem Cell Therapy and Research Act and adheres to U.S. surgical center standards. The literary name Okyanos, the Greek god of the river Okeanos, symbolizes restoration of blood flow. Learn more at http://www.okyanos.com.