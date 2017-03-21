Progressus Software Announces Development Manager as Strategic Hire

Progressus Software is pleased to welcome Mohana Krishna Yadav Pallapothu to the Progressus team. Mohana will hold the position of Development Manager where he will be overseeing the Progressus Development Team. The announcement was made by Joseph Longo, President of Progressus Software.

“Mohana is a well-respected Dynamics NAV professional who will add experience and expertise to our Progressus Software team. We are excited to have him on our team,” said Longo.

Mohana is a Dynamics NAV Microsoft MVP (Most Valuable Professional). This is his fifth year as a MVP. Microsoft MVPs are leaders in the technology community who actively share their exceptional knowledge in Microsoft Dynamics solutions. Microsoft awards a few hundred professionals a year the status of “MVP”. Mohana maintains a blog focusing on Dynamics NAV content at http://mohana-dynamicsnav.blogspot.in/.

Mohana most recently held the position of Associate Manager at GGK Technologies. In this role, Mohana was responsible for the firm’s Microsoft Dynamics NAV, AX and CRM products. Prior to GGK Technologies, Mohana held the position of Software Development Lead at GAC Business Solutions. In this role, Mohana was responsible for the development of the firm’s Microsoft Dynamics NAV add-on products. Mohana has also held various positions at Bluestar Infotech, All E Technologies and Entropy Systems. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Kakatiya University.

About Progressus Software

