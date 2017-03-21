RoadVantage Expands Sales Team, Welcomes Industry Veteran Aaron Riddle

Aaron Riddle Joins RoadVantage Sales Team as Regional Vice President, West Coast “Aaron will be a strong asset as we continue to grow our presence nationwide," said RoadVantage CEO Garret Lacour.

RoadVantage, the fastest-growing provider of F&I programs for the automotive industry, today announced F&I industry veteran Aaron Riddle has joined the sales team as a Regional Vice President.

Riddle comes to RoadVantage with more than 25 years of experience in F&I, most recently with Ally Financial, where he served as an Area Growth Leader. Riddle’s background includes experience with F&I lenders, products, trainers and providers, including several years with Safe-Guard Products as well as PermaPlate.

“Aaron’s career spans multiple sides of the F&I equation, giving him in-depth experience, established relationships and a unique perspective,” said Garret Lacour, CEO of RoadVantage. “Aaron will be a strong asset as we continue to grow our presence nationwide.”

Riddle began his career on the lender side of F&I before moving to aftermarket products and providers, where he had a proven track record of income development with large accounts such as AutoNation, DCH/Lithia and Sonic Automotive. At RoadVantage, he will be covering the northern west coast region.

“I’ve been watching RoadVantage and was immediately drawn to this opportunity,” said Riddle. “Their innovative approach to F&I, including initiatives like their free consumer videos and how they handle claims – there’s a reason RoadVantage is growing so rapidly, and I’m excited to be part of a company that is leading the pack.”

Riddle is a certified member of the Association of Finance and Insurance Professionals. He received his bachelor of arts from Lewis and Clark College in Portland.

About RoadVantage

RoadVantage is led by seasoned industry veterans focused on one goal: Providing the best customer-driven experience in F&I. RoadVantage is the fastest-growing F&I product provider, because we are passionate about providing superior protection and exceptional customer service: we understand what dealers need to drive profit, loyalty, and lifelong customers. It’s this vision that leads to continual innovation and a unique approach to claims adjudication – enabling us to set new industry standards in the process. RoadVantage (http://www.roadvantage.com) offers a full portfolio of aftermarket ancillary products through certified agents and is headquartered in Austin, TX with regional offices across the U.S.

