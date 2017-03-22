CURT Announces Roch Lambert as New CEO

CURT Manufacturing, LLC ("CURT"), a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, announces the appointment of Roch (Rock) Lambert, as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective March 13, 2017. Lambert will succeed, Greg Hooks, who will continue to serve as a member of CURT's Board of Directors.

"After a comprehensive search facilitated by a top executive search firm, we're delighted that Roch will lead CURT as we move forward as an industry leader with an expanding portfolio of brands and products," said Jay Mitchell, a Managing Director of Audax Private Equity. "Roch was the top choice from a pool of highly qualified and interested candidates. He has a thorough understanding of the needs of the growing organization, the industry and our customers."

"I am joining CURT because I want to be a part of a company where the potential is limitless," said Lambert. "Over the past 20 years, Greg Hooks' vision and leadership have built CURT into one of the more relevant and successful companies in the towing and aftermarket automotive accessories industries. The opportunity to lead this next chapter is deeply humbling. CURT's success has and will continue to be dependent on the excellent teams of managers and associates that serve our customers every day. I couldn't be more honored to lead this great team of people."

Lambert has more than thirty years of experience in leadership roles in the durable consumer goods environment. He spent many years with the BRP Group (Ski Doo Sea Doo) and his earlier career includes positions such as Plant Engineering Manager, Operations Vice President, Vice President & General Manager and CEO with P&L responsibility of more than one billion in annual revenue. He has spent the last twenty years of his career in senior executive-level roles, serving on several industry boards of directors, including most recently as CEO & Chairman of the Board for RBH/Beneteau Group (Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab and Wellcraft).

Lambert succeeds Greg Hooks, who joined CURT as CEO in 2000 and led the company through a series of acquisitions, including ARIES Automotive, Towing Electrical Systems (TES) and Luverne Truck Equipment. Under Hooks' leadership CURT has received numerous industry awards for service to its customers including American Honda and Honda Accessory America, JC Whitney and the AAM. Since 2000, CURT has experienced consistent year over year revenue growth, innovation of the product portfolio and expansion of the company's warehouse and service footprint from a regional distributor to a leading international- and US-based manufacturer and distributor of a diverse array of towing and aftermarket automotive accessory products.

"I'm proud of the achievements of CURT's people during the company's recent growth and I'm optimistic about how they will move forward building upon our unwavering belief that the customer is king and our associates are our greatest asset," said Hooks. "It’s been my honor to have led such dedicated teammates for more than twenty years. Roch is a great addition to CURT and his leadership style, business savvy and industry experience make him an excellent choice to lead CURT going forward."

About CURT: CURT is a family of more than 800 associates world-wide. We believe that the customer is KING and our associates are our greatest ASSET. With headquarters in Dallas, TX and Eau Claire, WI, our brands include CURT, ARIES Automotive, LUVERNE Truck Equipment and Retrac. With manufacturing plants in Eau Claire, WI, Brandon, SD and the Philippines, and 25 regional warehouses across North America and Canada, we are proud to offer our customers best-in-class service and dependable American-made towing products and aftermarket truck accessories.

About AUDAX PRIVATE EQUITY: Since its founding in 1999, Audax Private Equity has been focused on building leading middle market companies. Audax has invested $4 billion in 102 platform and 549 add-on companies. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations and significantly increase equity value. Audax Private Equity is an integral part of Audax Group, an alternative asset management firm specializing in investments in middle market companies. With offices in Boston, New York and Menlo Park, Audax Group has over $11 billion in assets under management across its Private Equity, Mezzanine and Senior Debt businesses. For more information, visit the Audax Group website http://www.audaxgroup.com.