HealthTechS3 Recruiting Division Appoints Interim Practice Leader

Michael served for 20 years as a CEO in organizations of various types and sizes. This experience combined with the depth of his industry relationships and how he approaches the needs of our clients makes him the perfect fit for this role.

HealthTechS3’s Executive Recruiting division announces a new leader for its interim placement services. Michael Lieb, Vice President of Interim Placement, has served the firm for many years as a regional vice president dedicated to the financial growth and operational improvement of hospitals’ affiliated physician practices. This transition into interim placement is recognition of the increasing shortage of talented leadership who can make impact in a defined focus area and time period.

HealthTechS3 Executive Recruiting Practice has been building and optimizing high performance healthcare executive teams for over 45 years. They work with facilities that range from 10 bed Critical Access Hospitals to multi-billion-dollar integrated health systems as well as HIT vendor partners.

“Michael served for 20 years as a CEO in organizations of various types and sizes,” commented Neil Todhunter, president of HealthTechS3. “This experience combined with the depth of his industry relationships and how he approaches the needs of our clients makes him the perfect fit for this role. The talent shortage today is reaching epidemic proportions.”

“I have had too many conversations with CEOs and board members over the past few years that come down to not having the right resources or not having them at the right time,” indicated Michael Lieb. “I’m excited to be in this new role that allows me to approach the problem from a more active position.”

HealthTechS3 is an award-winning healthcare consulting and hospital management firm headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee with clients across the U.S. We are dedicated to the goal of improving performance, achieving compliance, reducing costs and ultimately improving patient care. Leveraging consultants with deep healthcare industry expertise, HealthTechS3 provides actionable insights and guidance that supports informed decision making and drives efficiency in operational performance. HealthTechS3 Executive Recruiting is a division within the consulting and hospital management company that focuses on long-term and interim placements.

Contact:

Jennifer LeMieux

HealthTechS3

Jennifer.lemieux(at)gaffeyhealth(dot)com

615.429.6310