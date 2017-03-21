OpenWorks Expands to Washington, D.C.

OpenWorks, one of America’s leading integrated facility services franchises, has announced plans to expand into the Washington, D.C. metropolitan market and offer its full-scale line of facility cleaning and maintenance services to customers in the area.

The company began local operations in February. OpenWorks will be able to serve an extensive territory of businesses in Northern Virginia and Washington D.C., covering the Rt. 66, 495 and 95 corridor including cities such as Reston, Tyson’s Corner, Arlington and Alexandria. This will be OpenWorks’ first location in the Mid-Atlantic region, as they added offices in the North (Minneapolis) and Southeast (Atlanta, Tampa Bay) in 2016.

OpenWorks has provided customized cleaning solutions for a wide range of facilities and offices for more than 30 years. OpenWorks uses an environmentally “clean green” program to provide businesses with a clean, safe work environment. In 2015, they added additional services such as landscaping, electrical and plumbing to help meet the extensive needs of each facility they serve.

Adam Shelnut has been hired as the Regional Director for Washington, overseeing the growth and development of the area by creating and maintaining business and franchise partnerships. Shelnut’s professional background is in digital media sales, where he gained extensive experience in marketing businesses and building and managing teams. Prior to coming to OpenWorks, he spent the previous three years as senior sales director for G/O Digital a division of Tegna.

OpenWorks is currently serving a local Univar USA location, and Shelnut is in discussions with several other area businesses. OpenWorks offers local companies the opportunity to reduce costs and consolidate their facility service needs with a single point of contact. Services offered include janitorial, supply management, power-washing, specialty floor care, landscaping, pest control, street sweeping and window cleaning. Shelnut expects rapid growth in the market, due to the wide variety of companies in Washington, D.C./Northern Virginia that frequently utilize OpenWorks services, such as educational, financial and healthcare facilities.

Shelnut is currently in the process of speaking to area franchise prospects. OpenWorks is an attractive option for potential franchisees. The company provides all necessary equipment as part of the franchise fee and handles all sales as well as collections and billing. By having a guaranteed client base and not dealing with sales responsibilities, owners can focus on facility service and meeting the needs of their customers. Shelnut has hired two account executives for the D.C. office to help with all the sales responsibilities, and he expects to have a staff of 4-5 people by the end of the year.

“I believe OpenWorks can quickly establish itself as the market leader in integrated facility services in the Washington, D.C. region,” said Shelnut. “We are able to offer area entrepreneurs a great franchise ownership opportunity and local businesses a one-stop shop for all of their facility operations’ needs.”

OpenWorks Founder and CEO Eric Roudi said the company’s expansion into the nation’s capital is an important step in its overall growth.

“Over the past year, OpenWorks has expanded into new markets and grown its footprint across the entire country,” said Roudi. “We believe the addition of the Washington, D.C. region is another great market that will benefit by having an OpenWorks franchise in the area.”

The Washington, D.C. office marks the second of at least five new markets OpenWorks plans on expanding into in 2017, with the first coming in Houston in February. Last year the franchise added new offices in Tampa Bay, Atlanta, Austin, San Diego and Minnesota. OpenWorks currently has more than 360 franchises in 10 states.

About OpenWorks:

Established in Phoenix, AZ in 1983, OpenWorks is a leading national commercial cleaning franchise that offers integrated facility services through highly reputable local affiliates. In 30+ years, the company has grown to 360 franchise locations in 10 states from Florida to California.

OpenWorks is guided by a simple philosophy: a cleaner, safer and healthier environment means a more productive workplace. The OpenWorks franchisees and preferred partners who serve more than 2,500 facilities each day offer more than simple cleaning and maintenance - they help their clients fundamentally improve their work environment. Each OpenWorks representative implements an environmentally friendly “Green Clean” program using the highest quality equipment.

The OpenWorks difference is all about open, flexible relationships. Each OpenWorks customer receives customized solutions that fit the needs of their specific facility.

For more information on OpenWorks, please visit http://www.openworksweb.com.