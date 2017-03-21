HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D Printer “We have a lot of customers eager to start using MJF for their product development cycle. The exceptional speed, precision, and part quality that the HP technology is expected to deliver has the engineering community excited.”

For 23 years, Forecast 3D has been providing the latest 3D printing and short-run manufacturing services to engineers all over North America. As members of the HP Founders Club, Forecast 3D will be one of the first 3D Printing companies to offer the new additive technology, with 2 HP Multi-Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D printers on the way.

Within HP’s new 3D Printing technology, the MJF platform utilizes fusing and detailing agents over a powdered nylon 12 build area, with infrared lamps fusing an entire layer in a single pass, versus sintering each part individually with a pin point laser. With this method, the MJF technology can build geometrically complex parts up to 10 times faster than the commonly used SLS (Selective Laser Sintering) process. Furthermore, MJF produces high precision parts with robust mechanical properties, for functional prototypes and end-use parts that are more isotropic and boast a significantly higher Z-direction strength.

“We are very excited to be a part of this new era where 3D printing will actually become a common and feasible option for production parts. Since the majority of MJF machines will be going to companies that intend to use their machine for their own production, we couldn’t be more pleased to be one of the few to start providing parts to companies who either are waiting, aren’t ready, or don’t intend to buy a machine themselves,” stated Corey Weber, co-founder and CEO.

With the machines arriving March 31st, MJF printing in Forecast 3D’s ISO certified facility will begin in early April. The team anticipates building benchmark parts for early adopting customers within the week. Forecast 3D is expecting a high demand for this service and is encouraging engineers to leverage this faster, more efficient additive technology for projects that can speed time to market by sending in files now, if they haven’t already done so, to secure their place in line.

“We have a lot of customers eager to start using MJF for their product development cycle. The exceptional speed, precision, and part quality that the HP technology is expected to deliver has the engineering community excited,” Tim Collins, Vice President of Business Development, added. “Expanding our array of services and being one of the first to offer this new technology has created plenty of elation among the team here as well.”

Those interested in learning more about MJF or any of Forecast’s 3D printing and short-run manufacturing services can visit http://www.forecast3d.com or https://dashboard.forecast3d.com to upload benchmark CAD data.

About Forecast 3D

Forecast 3D (http://www.forecast3d.com) is an ISO certified facility and has been in the 3D Printing and short-run manufacturing space since 1994 and was voted by their employees as one of the 10 Best Places to Work in the US & Canada in Plastics News. Known for their quality of service and craftsmanship, Forecast 3D offers a diverse range of 3D printing technologies with SLA (Stereolithography), FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling), SLM (Selective Laser Melting) / DMLS (Direct Metal Laser Sintering), PolyJET high-precision 3D printing, SLS (Selective Laser Sintering), RTV & Hybrid Tooling, CNC Machining, and now MJF (Multi Jet Fusion).