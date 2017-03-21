This conference is for anyone interested in how tech can help community and individual growth, especially for people of color and women. -- Maya Rockeymoore, CGPS President and CEO
Washington, DC (PRWEB) March 21, 2017
“The 2017 Future of Wealth Summit: Technology, Inclusion and Social Change” will be hosted by the Center for Global Policy Solutions on April 26-28, 2017. Featuring a diverse array of experts, the event will discuss how technology can foster enhanced convenient access to critical information and services without reinforcing bias, narrowing choices, and undermining privacy.
Jesse Williams, actor, activist and co-founder of the startup mobile app company, Ebroji, will be the reception keynote speaker on April 26. The Summit will also feature the “Inclusion Revolution Innovation Competition,” which will award a $10,000 prize to innovators who develop products, services, programs, or policies that help make the application of technology, big data, and/or the operation of the tech sector more inclusive and socio-economically beneficial to marginalized communities.
WHAT: The 2017 Future of Wealth Summit: Technology, Inclusion and Social Change
http://2017summit.globalpolicysolutions.org/
WHERE: Washington Court Hotel, 525 New Jersey Avenue NW, Washington, DC.
WHEN: April 26-28, 2017
WHO:
- Jesse Williams, Ebroji
- Algernon Austin, Demos
- Melissa Bradley, Sidecar Social Finance, Georgetown University
- Natalie Cofield, Walker’s Legacy
- William Darity Jr., Duke University
- Jotaka Eady, LendUp
- Ron Gonzales, Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley
- Christopher Gray, Scholly
- Darrick Hamilton, The New School
- Chanelle Hardy, Google
- Chase Iron Eyes, Lakota People’s Project
- Panama Jackson, VerySmartBrothas.com
- Ben Jealous, Kapor Capital
- Sarah Kunst, Proday.com
- Mary Madden, Data & Society Research Institute
- Jessica Norwood, The Runway Project
- Ramona Ortega, My Money, My Future, Inc.
- Maya Rockeymoore, Center for Global Policy Solutions
- May Samali, Urban Innovation Fund
- Aaron Saunders, Clearly Innovative, Inc.
- Sam Sinyangwe, Campaign Zero
- William Spriggs, AFL-CIO
- Jennifer Tescher, Center for Financial Services Innovation
- Shaunna Thomas, UltraViolet
- Wilson White, Google
###
Founded on the principle that a more inclusive nation is a stronger, more prosperous one, the Center for Global Policy Solutions (CGPS) is a 501(c)(3) that equips businesses and organizations with the tools to effect change and drive society toward inclusion. Drawing on our unique blend of policy and advocacy expertise, CGPS develops strategies, research, programs, policies, and communications that address disparities in health, education, and economic security by race/ethnicity, place, gender, and age.