This conference is for anyone interested in how tech can help community and individual growth, especially for people of color and women. -- Maya Rockeymoore, CGPS President and CEO

“The 2017 Future of Wealth Summit: Technology, Inclusion and Social Change” will be hosted by the Center for Global Policy Solutions on April 26-28, 2017. Featuring a diverse array of experts, the event will discuss how technology can foster enhanced convenient access to critical information and services without reinforcing bias, narrowing choices, and undermining privacy.

Jesse Williams, actor, activist and co-founder of the startup mobile app company, Ebroji, will be the reception keynote speaker on April 26. The Summit will also feature the “Inclusion Revolution Innovation Competition,” which will award a $10,000 prize to innovators who develop products, services, programs, or policies that help make the application of technology, big data, and/or the operation of the tech sector more inclusive and socio-economically beneficial to marginalized communities.

WHAT: The 2017 Future of Wealth Summit: Technology, Inclusion and Social Change

http://2017summit.globalpolicysolutions.org/

WHERE: Washington Court Hotel, 525 New Jersey Avenue NW, Washington, DC.

WHEN: April 26-28, 2017

WHO:



Jesse Williams, Ebroji

Algernon Austin, Demos

Melissa Bradley, Sidecar Social Finance, Georgetown University

Natalie Cofield, Walker’s Legacy

William Darity Jr., Duke University

Jotaka Eady, LendUp

Ron Gonzales, Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley

Christopher Gray, Scholly

Darrick Hamilton, The New School

Chanelle Hardy, Google

Chase Iron Eyes, Lakota People’s Project

Panama Jackson, VerySmartBrothas.com

Ben Jealous, Kapor Capital

Sarah Kunst, Proday.com

Mary Madden, Data & Society Research Institute

Jessica Norwood, The Runway Project

Ramona Ortega, My Money, My Future, Inc.

Maya Rockeymoore, Center for Global Policy Solutions

May Samali, Urban Innovation Fund

Aaron Saunders, Clearly Innovative, Inc.

Sam Sinyangwe, Campaign Zero

William Spriggs, AFL-CIO

Jennifer Tescher, Center for Financial Services Innovation

Shaunna Thomas, UltraViolet

Wilson White, Google

Founded on the principle that a more inclusive nation is a stronger, more prosperous one, the Center for Global Policy Solutions (CGPS) is a 501(c)(3) that equips businesses and organizations with the tools to effect change and drive society toward inclusion. Drawing on our unique blend of policy and advocacy expertise, CGPS develops strategies, research, programs, policies, and communications that address disparities in health, education, and economic security by race/ethnicity, place, gender, and age.