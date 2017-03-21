HCL is sponsoring all nominations for the 21st Century Enterprise of the Year Awards categories. HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global IT services company, will sponsor a track of new categories in The 2017 American Business Awards.

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global IT services company, will sponsor a track of new categories in The 2017 American Business Awards, the premier business awards program in the USA.

The 21st Century Enterprise of the Year collection of categories will recognize organizations that have driven innovation by being experience-centric, outcome-based, agile and lean, service-oriented and ecosystem-driven. This is the 15th year that The American Business Awards will recognize the achievement of organizations operating in the USA.

HCL is sponsoring all nominations for the 21st Century Enterprise of the Year Awards categories, including:



Leader in Operational Excellence through Autonomics

Cloud Innovator of the Year

Digital Transformer of the Year

Connected Enterprise of the Year

Leader in Marketing Excellence through Technology

Leader in driving business through Analytics

Social Media Leader of the Year

The Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners in these and all other categories will be announced on May 1, and honored during a gala ceremony on Tuesday, June 20, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

“We are very pleased that HCL Technologies have chosen The American Business Awards to showcase excellence in technology, and we welcome this opportunity to recognize more achievements in American businesses’ use of technology,” said Stevie® Awards president Michael Gallagher.

The final entry deadline for The 2017 American Business Awards has been extended through April 7. Complete entry details are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About HCL Technologies (HCL)

HCL Technologies (hcltech.com) is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises re imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 32 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 6.7 billion, for 12 months ended 31st December, 2016. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1 2 3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCE™ Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience centric and outcome oriented services such as Digital and Analytics Services (BEYONDigital™), IoT WorKS™, Cloud and Security, utilizing DRYiCE™ Orchestration to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem driven, creating innovative IP partnerships to build products and platforms business.

HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs, and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail CPG, Life Sciences Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 111,092 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.