Knowledgent, the data and analytics firm, today announced the release of the 2017 Live Big Data Ecosystem. This web-based version of Knowledgent’s industry-leading reference architecture provides an overview of today’s big data vendor landscape to help data and analytics professionals make sense of the many tools and other big data offerings available.

With the increasing focus on managing large datasets, big data tools and platforms are proving they are superior to many traditional methods of analyzing and managing high-volume data. However, as with many disruptive trends, market confusion arises as new vendors strive to be heard and existing vendors attempt to reposition their products. To cut through the confusion, Knowledgent continuously analyzes and categorizes vendors and their products into a comprehensive reference architecture: the Big Data Ecosystem.

“The Big Data Ecosystem has become the standard in desktop references for data and analytics technologies with our Informationists and clients,” said Shail Jain, Chief Executive Partner, Knowledgent. “2017 brings yet another update that builds on last year’s version, consistent with the technology landscape it covers.”

The Big Data Ecosystem provides an easy-to-understand, curated view of both established and new technologies. The 2017 version allows for a deeper view into the technologies and the ability to apply filters to search and compare them.

To access to the Big Data Ecosystem, visit http://bigdataecosystem.knowledgent.com/.

