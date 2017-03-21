Kelser Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kelser Corporation to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Managed Security 100 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

Throughout its 35-year history, Kelser Corporation has evolved with cybersecurity to help clients in industries such as finance, insurance, manufacturing, education and healthcare protect their data. In 2016, Kelser launched Defend Forward, a managed cybersecurity solution specifically for the SMB market. The innovative approach and success of this program is one of the primary reseaons Kelser was chosen for the Managed Security 100 category this year. Kelser was named to the CRN Solution Provider 500 list the previous four years.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

“We’re honored that our work in managed cybersecurity qualifies us for this list,” says Kelser CEO and President Barry Kelly. “Our approach to this aspect of our business stems from concepts that have been central to our company since day one: customization, personalization, and deeply getting to know our clients' businesses.”

The MSP500 list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.

