FittedCloud, a leading provider of cost optimization solutions for public clouds, announced today enhanced machine learning-based optimization solutions for Amazon EC2, Amazon EBS, and advanced, actionable advisories. New machine learning algorithms and comprehensive views of AWS cost optimization reports enable customers to reduce their cloud infrastructure costs by up to 50 percent.

“FittedCloud’s mission is to help customers maximize the potential of public clouds as a truly elastic platform,” said Vishal Sharma, Chief Business Officer, FittedCloud. “Our solutions feature Dynamic Resource Optimization, a unique management approach that reduces public cloud infrastructure costs by ensuring resource provisioning matches application utilization. The solutions achieve this transparently by monitoring actual usage, automatically analyzing and predicting future infrastructure needs, and providing users with actionable advisories.”

In support of its mission, FittedCloud continuously adds new functionality to its solutions. This new release includes several key enhancements aimed at providing customers more flexibility, insights, control and automation to optimize their AWS environments.

Amazon EC2 optimization recommendations

AWS today offers 13 different categories of Amazon EC2 instances with 57 combinations of CPU, memory, storage and network capacity. While this gives customers the tremendous flexibility to choose the right set of resources for their application, it adds complexity. For a large environment, this is not an easy task. Even for a small footprint, there is a chance of human error if customers manually choose resources.

FittedCloud’s enhanced Amazon EC2 optimization solution uses machine learning to analyze application usage to identify and recommend the optimal instance type and size required for application workloads. Customers can quickly convert these recommendations into policies with a single click.

Amazon EBS optimization using ‘Elastic Volumes’ and container support

FittedCloud’s Amazon EBS optimization solution uses machine learning algorithms to analyze capacity and IOPS usage for applications. The solution now manages IOPS provisioning automatically. It also provides recommendations for optimizing IOPS. In addition, the solution now offers users the flexibility to manually schedule Amazon EBS IOPS optimization.

The Amazon EBS optimization solution also now supports AWS’ recently announced Elastic Volume feature. Further, FittedCloud’s solution now supports thin provisioned persistent storage for Docker containers through the REX-Ray libStorage framework. REX-Ray is open-source storage management technology for container runtimes like Dockers and Mesosphere.

AWS cost optimization reports

FittedCloud’s cost optimization reports provide comprehensive information on opportunities to save money by only paying for used rather than provisioned resources. The following information is now available in the reports.



EC2 rightsizing

EC2 scheduling

EC2 instance switching

EC2 reserved instances

EBS right-typing

EBS capacity rightsizing

EBS IOPS rightsizing

Unattached EBS volumes

DynamoDB rightsizing

"FittedCloud is instrumental in how we manage both cost and performance in AWS, especially since we have many IO intensive systems that rely on provisioned IOPS,” said Eric Blumberg, founder, Smarter Agent. “FittedCloud enables us to dynamically optimize our resources, allowing us to handle large workload changes like bulk migrations of data into our new NoSQL systems without incurring long-term costs or a lot of manual re-provisioning.”

All FittedCloud solutions are deployable in one of two modes: SaaS/Hosted or Enterprise. The company’s pricing structure is transparent and simple. Customers pay a small percentage of savings realized.

