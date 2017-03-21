There is a wonderfully vibrant ecosystem around big data, which has the unfortunate side effect of being so dynamic that it’s currently causing some confusion and concern for enterprises

One of the toughest challenges with data lakes is getting the complex infrastructure right in order to derive maximum value from big data. To help IT teams understand and navigate this process, Zaloni, in partnership with IT analyst firm Enterprise Strategy Group, today released a user-friendly buyer’s guide that walks teams through how to identify the technology needed to implement an enterprise-grade, managed data lake and governance framework.

The guide, How to Deliver the Managed Data Lake: Making Big Data Fully Operational for the Enterprise, helps companies think strategically about how they will use the data lake, what key features they should look for in solutions, and what questions to ask vendors to better understand solution capabilities.

“There is a wonderfully vibrant ecosystem around big data, which has the unfortunate side effect of being so dynamic that it’s currently causing some confusion and concern for enterprises,” said report author Nik Rouda, a Senior Analyst at ESG. “A strong data lake governance and management platform can make all the difference, increasing analytics productivity without compromising control.”

“The ESG data lake buyer’s guide is a much-needed tool to help IT teams better evaluate what technology meets their requirements to achieve their company’s specific big data goals – and be more strategic about how to take a more holistic approach to the larger data lake ecosystem,” said Kelly Schupp, Vice President of Marketing at Zaloni.

Build versus Buy

ESG also has calculated in an Economic Value Validation Report that a do-it-yourself approach, where IT teams try to build and integrate the missing operational capabilities themselves, is much more costly and time-consuming than implementing a comprehensive data lake data management and governance platform – for both initial deployment and ongoing operations and maintenance.

Highlighted in the new guide are some key data management functions that a successful data management platform should provide, including:

· Capture/ingestion from diverse sources to hydrate the data lake

· Application of metadata definitions – business, technical, and operational

· Cataloging by type and usage

· Documenting of end-to-end lineage

· Aid for preparation and cleansing

· Privacy/security

· Application of zones by group or use case

· Provisioning and export capabilities

The guide also prompts teams to consider how the data lake will be accessed by business end users and what infrastructure and tools are needed to “democratize” data for broader self-service and higher return on investment.

