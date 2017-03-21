Blueworx, a customer experience solution designed to deliver the highest levels of performance, security, reliability and scalability, today announced the availability of IBM Watson Speech to Text and Text to Speech capabilities with Blueworx Voice Response.

Blueworx Voice Response (BVR) is the former IBM WebSphere Voice Response (WVR) platform which was acquired by Blueworx in early 2016. Blueworx successfully completed the testing of its speech connection manager with IBM’s Watson cognitive speech technologies to interface with BVR on AIX, Linux, and IBM Cloud platforms.

Blueworx supports real-time interactive voice response (IVR) communication using IBM’s Watson APIs. This integration positions Blueworx customers to immediately take advantage of Watson speech and language technology, and begin driving new levels of interactions within their voice applications.

The solution provides a number of enhancements that will benefit customers including:



Delivery of conversational user experiences that allow customers to quickly present and find resolution to common issues traditionally not handled by legacy IVR systems, such as not being able to change topic mid-conversation

Increased call completion through tighter natural language understanding

Improved speech services to complement the overall voice user experience

Support for IBM’s AIX and Linux operating systems

Support for IBM Cloud platform for hosted / hybrid configurations

The BVR platform is one of the most reliable and scalable IVR platforms available today with thousands of ports actively running in some of the most demanding and mission critical installations in the world – from government and telecommunications to large multinational corporations and mobile carriers – all handling millions of calls per day. The platform has proven to be ideal for most carriers and scalable from the smallest to the largest of enterprises. In addition, BVR is installed on the IBM Cloud and can be delivered in a variety of configurations including fully managed and hosted in the cloud.

“We are delighted to offer Watson advanced speech services and believe that the path to truly differentiated customer experiences will go through cognitive technologies such as Watson” says John Marino, CEO of Blueworx. “Incorporating IBM’s Watson technology provides a much needed alternative in the marketplace and we couldn’t be more excited about being one of the first IVR solutions to allow real time communication to Watson.”

Blueworx is offering a free evaluation of existing speech driven IVR applications. Our speech team has across the board experience with all speech engines and can assess your current system and recommend and implement changes.

ABOUT BLUEWORX

Blueworx is a massively scalable and reliable solution used by some of the largest enterprises and telcos in the world to deliver interactive voice response (IVR), call routing, unified messaging, voicemail, SMS applications and more. It is the most widely deployed platform of its kind for IBM hardware and the AIX operating systems. The Blueworx team consists of ex-IBM and contact center industry veterans with more than 100 years of combined expertise in software development, interactive application design, delivery and infrastructure support. For more information, visit http://www.blueworx.com.