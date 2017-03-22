FranNet the leading organization for franchise entrepreneurs, has announced the addition of DCV Franchise Group, a division of SingerLewak, to preferred vendor status in their referral network of service providers to their network of franchise entrepreneurs looking for guidance, funding and added resources to grow their franchise businesses. The preferred status addition “brings a broader, expanded resource to the needs of franchise consultants, entrepreneurs, franchisors and franchisees,” said Jania Bailey, CFE-CEO, FranNet.

In the same way FranNet prides itself in serving the needs of the franchise community, DCV differentiates itself with unique service solutions for franchisors and franchisees looking to build sustainable, long lasting franchise businesses. DCV’s full range of service options include:



Turn key development of new franchise systems

Corporate and unit level operations

Franchise sales and strategies

Outsourced Franchise Disclosure Document “FDD” audit, tax planning and preparation

In addition to operational and process consulting, DCV is the only established full service franchise consulting group to offer complete financial guidance to franchisees which includes:

In-house financing qualification process

Placement of financing using all SBA-backed loan programs

Executive Level Business Plan development

Funding solutions that include private equity, 401K rollover and traditional options

Countless franchise clients have greatly benefited from this value-add, one of its kind, service offerings from the DCV group to help them navigate the financial realities and complexities of securing franchise financing. Reg Byrd, Partner, adds, “having a sound business plan from the beginning, not only increases the chance of securing capital, but more importantly, allows franchisees to have a vantage point of the current and future drivers of the business.”

More about DCV Franchise Services Group, a division of SingerLewak: DCV is a division of SingerLewak, a leading middle market accounting and consulting firm. DCV is the franchise industry’s most respected source for the placement of SBA financing and is the first and only firm in the franchise industry that offers a turn-key suite of professional services. The exclusive funding approach DCV uses combines in-house qualification, personal guidance and development of a masterful Executive Level Business Plan to identify the best financing solution while ensuring that franchisees arrive financially safe. For almost two-decades DCV has placed over two-billion dollars in financing for franchise startup projects and expansions. Being part of California’s largest consulting firm with nine offices in CA and CO., the bandwidth for DCV extends financing placement beyond the U.S. into Canada, Puerto Rico and Panama. DCV Franchise Group is a true strategic partner driven by a single purpose: To ensure the client’s success by providing deep industry experience, strategic insight and practical solutions. DCV can be reached via http://www.singerlewak.com

More about FranNet: FranNet is North America’s most respected leader in matching individuals with franchise ownership opportunities. Founded in 1987, FranNet has more than 100 experienced consultants across the United States, Canada and Germany. Based in Louisville, Ky., FranNet uses a proprietary profiling and consultative process to determine a business model unique to each client’s goals, skill sets and interests, and has matched thousands of prospective business owners to rewarding small business franchise opportunities.FranNet can be reached via http://www.frannet.com