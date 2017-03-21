DCS Expands Role in the GSA OASIS Unrestricted Domain

With the ease of use and flexibility provided by OASIS, the addition of OASIS contracts in DCS core engineering and R&D service areas will increase the company’s ability to provide support across its customer base.

DCS Corporation (DCS), a GSA One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Pool 6 prime contractor, has expanded its participation in the OASIS Unrestricted domain with the addition of contracts in Pool 3, Engineering Solutions and Pool 4, Research and Development. With the ease of use and flexibility provided by OASIS, the addition of OASIS contracts in DCS core engineering and R&D service areas will increase the company’s ability to provide support across its customer base.

DCS is already performing under multiple task orders as an OASIS prime contractor. Ongoing work includes engineering and analysis support for electronic warfare programs to the U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command’s 53rd Electronic Warfare Group at Eglin AFB and the Air Force Test Center’s 412th Electronic Warfare Group at Edwards AFB. DCS also supports the Air Force in developing, acquiring, modernizing, transitioning, and integrating aerospace intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors and associated technologies for critical customers and warfighters, nationally and around the globe.

OASIS is a family of Multiple Award, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contracts for Government-wide professional services based requirements available for use by all Federal agencies. OASIS is designed to address needs for a full range of service requirements that integrate multiple professional service disciplines and ancillary services/products with the flexibility for all contract types and pricing at the task order level. OASIS may be used to support and/or improve an organization’s program management, management consulting, engineering, scientific, logistics, and financial disciplines across all life cycle phases for a total integrated solution.

About DCS

DCS offers advanced technology and management solutions to Government agencies in the DoD and national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our 1,100 employee-owners allow DCS to ensure the success of each client’s mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information about DCS and OASIS please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com/contract-vehicles/oasis/.

