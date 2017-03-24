Engel & Völkers Appreciates Furry Friends Just as Much as Clients

“We deem it a privilege to be able to give back to the community we share. Success is a wonderful thing, but sharing that success makes it even more so..."

Engel & Völkers Florida is pleased to spotlight the sponsorship of a local dog park in Jupiter, Florida by Engel & Völkers Jupiter License Partner/ Broker Ken Meierling.

Florida Inland Navigational District Park (F.I.N.D.) is a special State taxing district for the continued management and maintenance of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), commonly referred to as M-95 marine highway. F.I.N.D. was created by the Florida Legislature in 1927 to be State local sponsor for the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. This act authorized the purchase of the existing East Coast Canal, constructed by private interests, which ran from Jacksonville to Miami. Today, the Navigation District consists of the twelve counties along the east coast of Florida from Nassau through Miami-Dade.

“We deem it a privilege to be able to give back to the community we share. Success is a wonderful thing, but sharing that success makes it even more so. We acknowledge our business operations are inextricably linked with a duty to act in a socially responsible way. As such, we pride ourselves in being present, active members in the community we serve. Your dog is always there for you, and so are we” Ken Meirling, Lisence Partner, Engel & Völkers Jupiter.

Meierling first became familiar with the park when his mother would visit from Germany and take his Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Engel & Völkers Jupiter shop mascot, Lily, for play dates. Meierling and his wife, Kandyce, began taking their dog Lily there too. That is when they noticed the park was becoming run down; grass had been dug up so most of the park became dirt with little grass.

“We have always been pet owners and when we started going to the F.I.N.D. Dog Park in Jupiter with our dog Lily, we noticed that the park was being neglected. To us it's more than just a dog park it also where we get to meet other pet owners and just talk. The park needed help, we needed to get involved. We simply wanted to make the park cleaner and safer for the dogs, but we have been welcomed with much appreciation from the people who regularly attend. We are excited about the opportunity to have an impact in our local community” Kandyce Meierling, Office Manager, Engel & Völkers Jupiter.

The park is split into two sections, one for small breeds and one for large breeds. While the small breeds side has been closed for the past month for renovations, all dogs have been sharing the large breed area, giving the sod time to grow – the large breed section will reopen in a few weeks.

The Engel & Völkers Shop sponsorship includes 6,000 sq ft of new sod, laid in both sections of the park, and new waste stations for pet owners.

The reveal is a free event, open to the public. It will be held on Friday March 24th from 1:30 to 4:30 PM at F.I.N.D. Dog Park, located at 211 Riverpark Drive Jupiter, FL 33477, just three miles south of The Engel & Völkers Jupiter Shop, located at 400 S US Highway One, Suite 3, US-1, Jupiter, FL 33477 at the beautiful Jupiter Yacht Club.

