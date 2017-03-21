SelectHub Technology Selection Management Platform "This partnership with a Colorado startup is an exciting opportunity to offer our tech community a one-of-a-kind platform that streamlines their public procurement outreach," said Andrea Young, president and CEO, Colorado Technology Association.

SelectHub, a technology selection management platform, today announces its partnership with the Colorado Technology Association (“CTA”), delivering free access and a new, “white glove” service exclusively available to CTA members.

The partnership is an extension of last week’s C-Level @ Mile High program, Colorado Technology Association’s largest fundraiser, including a C-level celebrity auction, to help CTA’s mission of fueling Colorado’s economy through technology.

The new service enables CTA members to gain a streamlined way to publicize their requirements for upcoming technology purchases to relevant vendors while being able to rate and rank those vendor responses. The requirements are placed into the SelectHub platform by the members themselves or via a white-glove service offered by SelectHub at no additional cost to the members. Vendors and products are shortlisted within the platform based on SelectHub’s curated leaderboards and scorecards as well as community-driven rankings. Additional vendors that are interested in reviewing those projects and responding with ideas on how they can bring value to those members’ organizations can also register within SelectHub.

“Over the past two decades, CTA has been seen as a valuable intermediary between technology buyer and vendor organizations in Colorado. SelectHub is honored to enter into partnership with CTA enabling this kind of a unique ecosystem,” said Venkat Devraj, SelectHub’s CEO.

“The information generated within this ecosystem serves all key stakeholders regardless of whether they are a buyer organization that is looking for a time-sensitive and scalable way to learn more about the multitude of vendors out there and the applicability of their products and solutions to their unique needs, or the vendors themselves that are looking for more qualified opportunities that they can focus on,” continued Devraj.

"This partnership with SelectHub, a Colorado startup, is an exciting opportunity to offer our tech community a one-of-a-kind platform that streamlines their public procurement outreach," said Andrea Young, president and CEO, Colorado Technology Association. "Colorado has a high volume of IT spend, which makes it important for us to play a role in modernizing manual methods and helping companies get their projects out into the market," stated Andrea Young, President and CEO of the Colorado Technology Association.

CTA members can now register for this service for free to create new vendor selection projects, as well as access SelectHub’s library of IT requirements templates, vendor scorecarding systems and collaborative tools.

About SelectHub

SelectHub is a cloud-based technology selection management (TSM) software platform helping streamline technology vendor selection and IT sourcing to be more agile and collaborative. The platform supports a comprehensive set of evaluation stages from requirements gathering to vendor shortlisting, demos and user trials, RFI/RFPs and contract negotiation. SelectHub customers include Hanover Insurance, CNO Financial Group, QEP Resources and the State of Colorado. To learn more, please visit http://www.selecthub.com.

About Colorado Technology Association

We work to focus the incredible efforts of Colorado’s tech community, accelerate collaboration and tell its story of innovation. Founded in 1994, we advance the tech ecosystem across the state and solidify Colorado’s place as the definitive tech hub between the coasts. Learn more: coloradotechnology.org.