Ofinno Technologies, LLC, an innovator of wireless communications technologies, today announced the availability of a “standard essential” Vehicle Transmission System patent portfolio through TransactionsIP.

The Vehicle Transmission System patent portfolio contains two issued US patents and one US application for the secure collection and communication of automobile sensor data. Sensors monitor automobile conditions such as speed, brake action, traveled distance, and location. The collected data is protected by encryption and automatically uploaded to a server using a cellular network after the occurrence of an event. The uploaded automobile data is used to enhance awareness of the automobile’s actions.

“Our passion is bringing teams of PhD experts to innovate the next generation of mobile wireless communication technologies,” said Esmael Dinan, Ofinno’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our team provides innovative solutions to new problems. This portfolio addresses problems in the new field of Vehicle to Network communications essential to autonomous vehicle systems.”

This portfolio is “standard essential” to vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications standardized in the LTE-Advanced Pro technology standard. This is the standard that automobile and cellular communications industries have agreed to use when equipping automobiles to communicate with each other and the world.

“Ofinno never stops innovating. We believe our vehicle to network and infrastructure technologies are so innovative that they are going to change the way autonomous vehicles communicate through mobile wireless network,” stated David Grossman, Vice President of Intellectual Property. “Ofinno is always looking forward to what is coming next, and is creating solutions for the challenges in the mobile communications industry. We are committed to helping the communication industry by making this portfolio available for sale or licensing.”

The portfolio is offered for sale by TransactionsIP a leading intellectual property patent brokerage and consulting firm. “It is my pleasure to represent and work with Ofinno Technologies’ team. Their expertise in wireless communications and patent innovations has been excellent. We have collectively sold four portfolios in the past three years, said Rich Ehrlickman, President and CEO of TransactionIP. “What has allowed us to be very successful is the patent quality that Ofinno Technologies’ team has been able to provide.”

