Engel & Völkers Florida celebrated the grand opening of its newest shop in Stuart, Florida; bringing the firm’s global network and exclusive level of service to the diverse market of the Treasure Coast. Engel &Völkers Stuart, formerly known as Sailfish Realty Inc. is led by License Partners, John Gonzalez and Eddie Arguelles.

“The grand opening of Engel & Völkers Stuart celebrates a valuable addition to our

network of shops in Florida,” said Timo Khammash, Managing Partner of Engel & Völkers Florida. “John and Eddie are perfect fits for Engel & Völkers, because of their strong reputations as providers of high-quality real estate services.”

In 2016, Stuart was voted as America’s Happiest Seaside Town by Coastal Living.

As the largest of four incorporated municipalities in Martin County, Stuart enjoys a rich heritage, outstanding community involvement, and a vibrant local economy. In the late 18th century, several Spanish galleons, carrying gold and silver, were shipwrecked in the Martin County area of Florida's Treasure Coast. Some of this treasure has since been recovered, resulting in the region's name.

“Florida continues to be an attractive market for international buyers and with our new partners in Stuart, our clients there will be able to enjoy the premium level of service, commitment and passion shared by those who choose Engel & Völkers around the world,” said Anthony Hitt, CEO, Engel & Völkers North America.

Engel & Völkers Florida is pleased that it has unearthed a treasure of its own here. The Engel & Völkers Stuart Shop is located in the heart of downtown, on Ocean Boulevard. Often referred to as a “hidden gem,” the town is nestled between two rivers and situated on the Atlantic.

The event, hosted by Engel & Völkers Stuart, was held in their stunning 3,300 sq. ft. new newly built shop office located at 600 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34994-2330 on March 23rd, 2017 from 5:30-7:30 PM.

“The Sailfish Realty team starting from its leadership, administration, to the sales force had the core values of Engel & Völkers brand standards established throughout their business model. The excellence in service provided, efficiency in their knowledge of the markets and the foresight to see a need to provide a global reach for their clientele served as perfect foundation to apply the expansive systems and tools Engel & Völkers provides to its worldwide network," said Sr. VP of Brokerage Services, Engel &Völkers Florida, Vicki Antonio.

Guests were provided a tour of the shop, while sampling hors d'oeuvres, and enjoying a cocktail. They were then invited to preview the latest cars from Audi of Stuart on display in the parking lot, adjacent to the covered tent, where wine flowed freely and donations were received from guests, giving to Special Olympics International.

“Anytime you put on an event, you have a vision of what it will look like—who attends, what takes place, how everything unfolds,” says Eddie Arguelles, License Partner of Engel & Völkers Stuart. “This experience exceeded even my already high expectations. It was great to see such strong support from the community. Our entire team put in a tremendous effort and they really made it happen. From the décor to the atmosphere to the cuisine, every detail delivered that sense of elegance and style that we’ve come to associate with an Engel & Völkers event.”

The grand opening wrapped up with heartfelt speeches from Gonzalez, and Arguelles, followed by the ribbon cutting ceremony led by Senior Vice President of Brokerage Services at Engel & Völkers North America, Peter Ianos, and Managing Partner of Engel & Völkers Florida, Timo Khammash. Ianos and Khammash were joined by special guest, John Merritt, the Special Olympics Surfing Champion of Jensen Beach, who had the honor of cutting the ribbon.

“John was really happy to be included—he was totally excited to do it,” says Travis Merritt, father and coach to the Special Olympian John Merritt—a state surfing gold medalist. “We’re so excited that Engel & Völkers Stuart reached to us and we’re really looking forward to the relationship. Without the support of companies like Engel & Völkers Stuart, we wouldn’t be able to positively impact so many lives.”

Engel & Völkers is the first cause marketing sponsor for the Special Olympics #PlayUnified campaign. The campaign plans to inspire and mobilize youth around the world to connect with people with intellectual disabilities and create more inclusive communities, leading to a more respectful world for everyone.

Other notable attendees included Stuart Mayor, Tom Campenni, and Mayor James Campo of Sewall’s Point, several City and County Commissioners, Martin County School Board Member Mike DiTerlizzi and Laurie Gaylord, Superintendent of Schools.

“The grand opening of Engel & Völkers Stuart was a great affair and the place was packed with many noted community leaders,” says Stuart Mayor Tom Campenni. “It’s always wonderful to see local businesses achieve new milestones. We’re certainly excited that a global brand like Engel & Völkers has moved into our city and we wish them nothing but success.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing John Gonzalez for 25 years—he’s a great businessman and a great all around person,” says Sewall’s Point Mayor James Campo. “I’m sure he’ll be successful with Engel & Völkers Stuart. The fact that a global real estate company such as Engel & Völkers has moved into our area certainly seems like some encouraging commentary on the continued strength of the local real estate market—and that’s usually good news for everyone.”

Engel & Völkers Florida continues to strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state. Currently, there are twenty-three locations across the state including 30A Beach, Belleair, Bonita Springs-Estero, Cape Coral, Clearwater, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter, Key West, Madeira Beach, Marathon, Marco Island, Melbourne, Miami, Olde Naples, Palm Beach, Sanibel Island, South Tampa, Stuart, Sunny Isles Beach, Wellington, and Winter Park.

Engel & Volkers is expanding its reach throughout Florida and is interested in meeting anyone interested in being a part of its global network who demonstrates Competence, Exclusivity and Passion. Feel free to stop in any local shop or call our corporate office, located at 975 6th Ave S, Suite 104 Naples, FL 34102-6753 USA. Tel: +1 239-348-9000.

About Engel & Völkers

Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Based in over 750 locations in total, Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. Leasing, sales, consultancy and valuations form the core competences of the staff of around 8,500 employees. The Company is currently operating in 32 countries on four continents. It established its North America corporate headquarters in 2007 and opened its first brokerage in the same year. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Engel & Völkers is an active supporter of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

For more information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://florida.evusa.com

For media inquiry, please contact: Linzee Werkmeister

Tel: (239) 348-9000

Email: Linzee.Werkmeister(at)EngelVoelkers(dot)com