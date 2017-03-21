Uniform Advantage Announces New Exclusive Plus-Size Scrub Collection

Plus Size Collection UA now offers medical uniforms in an exclusive plus-size line with stretch fabrication in modern styles, solids and prints

Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer of uniforms for healthcare and hospitality industries, debuted a new scrub collection designed with women’s curves in mind. The plus-size scrub assortment launched with the Spring catalog and is specifically for plus-size women in the healthcare industry - crafted to ensure a great fit at every size.

Uniform Advantage now offers their medical uniforms in an exclusive plus-size line with stretch fabrication in modern styles, solids and prints. The scrub tops and pants are available online in a variety of sizes, ranging from 1X to 5X.

“At Uniform Advantage we value and celebrate all our customers and their diversity. We recognized there was a need to better serve a unique niche in our marketplace, offering updated solid and print medical scrubs in hard-to-find extended sizes and a proprietary fit that our customers will love,” said Todd Lewis, Vice President of Merchandising and Design of exclusive brands at UA. “The initial results for our plus-size only styles have exceeded our expectations and we will be adding to our plus-size assortment with new styles and fabrications in the future.”

The Butter-Soft Stretch™ plus-size collection is sold exclusively at Uniform Advantage. For more information on the plus-size scrub selection and styles or to shop online, please visit http://www.uniformadvantage.com/.

About Uniform Advantage

Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality and, above all, customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company’s corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.