Revolutionizing the way smartphones are charged, the new Wireless Group Charging Station ‘JUICED’ has launched on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter today.

One JUICED wireless group charging station solves the problems of mobility and group charging, offering a quick and easy 50 percent boost in power for multiple users. Each JUICED battery pack can fit in a pocket or small compartment, giving users connectivity wherever life takes them.

According to creator Thomas J. Martel, Jr., a student at the University of South Carolina, the base JUICED unit also doubles as a direct phone dock for a phone.

“This isn’t just a battery pack, but a wireless group changer,” Martel said. “JUICED can charge up to six mobile devices at once – three from the batteries, along with three more from each slot where a phone is inserted. JUICED provides ultimate ‘freedom’ to all users of electronic devices. Rather than the decade-old charging cables that fray and wear out, JUICED is the first in a new field of charging technology.”

Martel also notes that, “we use our smartphones so often they feel like an extension of ourselves and, for many of us, when they can’t function, we can’t function" -- with his company creating JUICED to solve that problem.

“Since smartphone cords, wires, ugly charging cases and bulky battery packs are annoying and difficult to keep track of, JUICED offers all owners of mobile devices the greatest amount of portability, simplicity and freedom as possible,” he said.

JUICED keeps devices readily available and charged – whether they are needed for work, making plans, navigating directions or viewing/posting on social media. JUICED is the world’s first all-in-one charger built around the millennial and traveler – and matches perfectly to the current lifestyle of any young professional.

“The need for a versatile charger for all our devices today is ever-present,” Martel said. “JUICED provides power that is wireless, convenient and allows for the efficient use of all our electronic devices and smartphones at all times. And, with JUICED, you’ll be set free from the burden of being tethered to some two-foot charging cable all night."

JUICED features include:



An extended charging tip that services up to three devices without a single wire

A lightweight and easily portable design

The ability to work with both iPhone and Android devices

Compatibility with any case

The ability to be re-charged with either a charging station or micro USB.

A removable plug for portability

JUICED is available at a discount during crowdfunding, priced at $29 for a single pack, $69 for two-packs (ideal for college students) and $99 three-packs for families. For more information and to order JUICED, visit the JUICED Campaign Page on Kickstarter.

About JUICED

Thomas J. Martel, Jr. founded JUICED in 2016, with a company focus to become a leader in the development of mobile group-charging batteries with a focus on the mobile needs of the millennial generation. Martel teamed up with business professors and other corporate mentors in launching the company – with the future goal of creating other battery and phone accessories that will be used by restaurants and eventually sold on the retail market. For more information, visit http://www.juicedcharging.com.