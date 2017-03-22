Stacy Roman, LMT, OMD, of Roman’s Acupuncture and Wellness, is pleased to be the first in the state to offer UltraShape Power™, a non-surgical, painless treatment recently cleared by the FDA for non-invasive fat cell destruction.

"We are thrilled to offer the new UltraShape Power to our patients. The patented technology allows us to precisely deliver ultrasound energy with extraordinary precision so we can target and destroy stubborn fat cells that are often resistant to diet and exercise, while leaving surrounding nerves and tissue protected," says Stacy Roman.

UltraShape Power offers best-in-class reduction in fat layer thickness targeting the stubborn fat that is often hard to lose even for those who eat right and exercise regularly. The UltraShape Power system, developed by leading global aesthetic device company Syneron Candela, is the most widely used non-invasive fat reduction treatment that uses pulsed, focused ultrasound to target and instantly destroy fat cells comfortably, resulting in measurable outcomes in as little as two weeks for some patients.

“In my experience, UltraShape Power is the most effective fat-reducer. It requires just three treatments, spaced two weeks apart, that take about half an hour each. And since patients do not experience the discomfort, lumps, bumps or soreness associated with many other treatments, they can go right back to their normal activities without any disruption,” Roman adds.

UltraShape Power’s ultrasound energy is applied to the skin in a proprietary pulse structure to ensure effective fat destruction with no damage to surrounding tissue including blood vessels, nerves and muscles, resulting in a safe and comfortable treatment experience.

UltraShape Power enables fully customizable treatments to the unique needs of every patient and delivers 20% more energy than its predecessor. A recent clinical study with UltraShape Power's USculpt transducer showed a 32% reduction in subcutaneous fat thickness along with a score of 0.7 on a 0-10 pain scale, positioning UltraShape Power as a powerful and virtually pain-free solution for non‑invasive fat reduction.

To learn more about UltraShape Power and our practice, please call us at 304.322.0093, or visit us at http://romansacupuncture.com. Roman’s Acupuncture and Wellness is located at 1762 Blue Horizon Drive, Morgantown, WV, 26501.

About Roman’s Acupuncture & Wellness

Roman’s Acupuncture & Wellness is a state-of-the-art wellness center whose primary goal is patient satisfaction. Instead of masking the symptoms, we treat the source with practices and methods we believe are most healthful and beneficial to you. Our goal is to achieve optimal health and improve overall quality of life with the most natural approach. Services are including but not limited to acupuncture, massages, detox foot baths, thermography, saunas, facelift acupuncture, and, now, UltraShape Power.

About Syneron

Syneron Candela is a leading global aesthetic device company with a comprehensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The Company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical-aesthetic applications including body contouring, hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins and cellulite. The Company has a wide portfolio of trusted, leading products including UltraShape Power, VelaShape, CO2RE, CO2RE Intima, GentleLase, VBeam Perfecta, PicoWay, Profound and elos Plus.

Founded in 2000, the corporate, R&D, and manufacturing headquarters for Syneron Candela are located in Israel. Syneron Candela also has R&D and manufacturing operations in the U.S. The company markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries. It has offices in North America, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, UK, Australia, China, Japan, and Hong Kong and distributors worldwide.