Mt. Angel Vitamins, a 5-year-old vitamin and supplements company, is pleased to announce the launch of a months-long rebranding effort. This includes the introduction of new packaging and messaging, as well as several exciting new formulations.

“Through focus group discussions and market research, we learned that a simple, proactive approach to wellness is important to vitamin and supplement consumers. People desperately want to manage their own wellness, but continue to feel that wellness products have become too complicated,” stated Rob Ugianskis, CEO.

The new look was unanimously chosen for its appeal to consumers in the current marketplace. The Simple Proactive Wellness approach will give shoppers exactly what they are looking for: uncluttered labels, with easily understood condition-specific language identifiable to the seasoned supplement shopper and new customers alike.

“Our commitment to cutting-edge formulations hasn’t changed, just our packaging. Choosing your supplement brand should not be stressful. We agree and are very excited about this new chapter,” expressed Tina Mori, VP Sales.

The initial 10 products in the new line will be launched April 1, 2017 with a national broker network. The entire portfolio will be converted to the new packaging over the next 6 – 12 months based on inventory and sell-through rates.

About Mt. Angel Vitamins:

Established in 2012, Mt. Angel Vitamins is an Oregon-based vitamins and supplements company committed to helping adults live simply, eat healthy, and proactively manage their wellness. The company’s portfolio contains over 70 products, including letter vitamins, minerals, multivitamins, gender-specific formulas, and targeted products for conditions such as joint, bone, and heart health. More information can be found at http://www.mtangelvitamins.com.