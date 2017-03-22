The 20th Annual CFAC Event - Mt. Timpanogos, Utah I chose to sponsor someone to represent me on a CFAC Event. Next to my Oral Cancer Cause, CFAC is my favorite example of how practices can Do Well While Doing Good!

“It's hard to believe nearly twenty years have passed since our first dentists' hiking event,” says CFAC executive director and AIM Dental Marketing president Daniel A. ‘Danny’ Bobrow. “We began with Mt. Whitney in 1998. Since then, we've successfully completed hikes of Mt. Rainier, Longs Peak, Mt. Adams, The Grand Teton, Mt. Charleston, The Grand Canyon, Humphreys Peak, Mt. Hood, Mt. Marcy, Yosemite's Half Dome, Oregon's Middle Sister, San Jacinto Peak, The Narrows at Zion National Park, Wheeler Peak, and Pikes Peak (if you notice the count is less than 20, that's because we hiked Mt. Charleston and The Grand Canyon more than once, owing to their popularity),” concludes Bobrow.

Past participants, speakers, and supporters have included: Howard Farran, Bill Blatchford, Paul Tucker, Linda Miles, Lorne Lavine, Lisa Philp, Lois Banta, Alisson Farey, Chris Kammer, Benco, Carestream, as well as hundreds of dentists and team members from across North America.

“I chose to sponsor someone to represent me on a CFAC Event. Next to my Oral Cancer Cause, CFAC is my favorite example of how practices can Do Well While Doing Good!” Says Linda Miles of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

To date, the Foundation has, in conjunction with its in-country partners, treated more than 70,000 children in 5 countries (Guatemala, Nepal, India, Vietnam, and Tanzania) with equivalent care delivered in excess of $10 million. Its goal is to double that level by 2020.

“When the earthquake hit Nepal in 2015 we issued an emergency fund challenge to rebuild one of the schools where we stage our clinics that was severely damaged by the quake. Within 24 hours our challenge was met twofold. It’s that kind of generosity, which ensures we will make our vision a reality.” Says Bobrow.

To encourage as many dental professionals and teams as possible to join CFAC this year, anyone who refers 5 or more Primary Registrants will be allowed to join the CFAC Team with no further fund raising commitment. Watch event details here.

Industry participants will have the chance to introduce Themselves, attend all events, and communicate one-on-one with as many Participants as she/he wishes. KOLs will also be allowed to speak during the Friday Kick Off C.E. Event to be hosted and catered at Banyan’s Provo, UT headquarters.

“We're even paying $100 for each Primary Registrant who joins us as a result of anyone’s efforts!” Shares Bobrow.

CFAC is also paying up to $1000 (maximum commitment $25,000) to defray a participant's fund raising commitment. Details about this may be viewed at http://www.climbforacause.org/event-registration/.

With pre hike events like a zip line course at the Sundance Resort, fly fishing and river rafting down the Provo River, a distillery tour, all culminating in a summit attempt of Mt. Timpanogos, CFAC 2017 promises to be the Foundation’s best ever.

Participants are guaranteed to meet like-minded health professionals, network with industry KOLs, earn C.E. credit, have an exciting physical challenge, and a life transforming experience.

Contact Daniel Bobrow at 312-455-9498 or Director(at)ClimbForACause(dot)org