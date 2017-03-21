Thad L. Bench Sr., CEO of Benchworks As a commercialization partner, we at Benchworks look forward to networking with executives to discuss how we can help them build out operations and provide strategic thinking, top-tier creative, and outstanding project management.

Benchworks CEO Thad L. Bench Sr. will participate in the 8th Annual Life Science Chief Executive Officer Forum on March 23-24 in San Diego. The event is a gathering of executive leadership from companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device and diagnostic industries.

Benchworks Vice President Christian Meyer will also participate in the forum. Participants will discuss the future of the life science industry and current challenges organizations face. The event is designed for education, engagement and knowledge sharing. A live polling feature will enable the audience to actively participate.

Thad Bench will interview the Founder, President & CEO of ARMO Biosciences, Peter Van Vlasselaer, PhD. The conversation will focus on Vlasselaer’s entrepreneurial experience and the need for leadership excellence in the biotech industry and will be conducted in front of an audience of attendees.

In addition, Thad Bench will serve as the chairperson for the forum events on March 24. He will introduce each session which include panel discussions on these topics:

•Assessing the Impact of Pricing Pressures on the Pharmaceutical Industry

•Regulatory Challenges and Solutions for Value-Based Pricing

•Business Models & Medical Device Contracting in a Value-Based Healthcare Environment

•Delivering on the Promise of Precision Medicine: Analysis of Impact on the Life Science Industry

•The Convergence of Technology & Healthcare

Commenting on the event, Thad Bench said, “This forum brings together leaders of the highest caliber who will share their knowledge and experiences in the biotech industry. It is an exciting opportunity for people to learn and benefit from their wisdom and experience. As a commercialization partner, we at Benchworks look forward to networking with executives to discuss how we can help them build out operations and provide strategic thinking, top-tier creative, and outstanding project management.”

