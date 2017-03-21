Hands-free social media automation for real estate agents “We’ve created a product that allows agents to stay visible and generate leads, and at the end of the day, that’s exactly what agents are looking for in this market."

Circlepix, the leader in real estate marketing automation, has released 2016 figures for PIXsocial, its social media automation platform.

Officially launched January 1, 2016, PIXsocial automatically posts content and listings directly to real estate agents' Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn profiles. The automated content is built to drive engagement from agents' followers and improve lead generation.

From January 1 to December 31, 2016, PIXsocial posted over 1.4 million pieces of content to its subscribing agents' social media profiles, which was well beyond the projected first year performance.

“Clearly, we’re beyond thrilled,” says Robert Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Circlepix. “Our subscription numbers grew much faster than we had anticipated, resulting in a fantastic first year for PIXsocial.”

Internal teams estimated that PIXsocial would reach its one millionth post in early 2017. Membership numbers for PIXsocial were well ahead of projections as well.

“It’s a great product, and agents are increasingly seeing the need for engaging content on their social media pages,” says Coleman Warren, Product Manager for PIXsocial. “We’ve created a product that allows agents to stay visible and generate leads, and at the end of the day, that’s exactly what agents are looking for in this market.”

Currently in development are plans to enhance PIXsocial’s functionality, giving agents more control over the content PIXsocial posts for them.

“It’s just going to get better from here with what's currently on deck,” adds Warren. "We expect 2017 to be another banner year for PIXsocial with the release of several new features."

About PIXsocial

PIXsocial is the leading social media automation tool for real estate agents, posting automated and customized content to agents' social media pages according to their preferences. Content types include interest articles, holiday greetings and listings from within the same brokerage. Learn more here.

About Circlepix

Circlepix is the leader in real estate marketing automation, with over 90,000 agents across the US and Canada using its services. Its three core platforms – PIXphotography, PIXmarketing and PIXsocial – give real estate agents the tools they need to sell homes faster and for more money.