The National Insurance Restoration Council (NIRC) welcomes Stay Dry Roofing to its national accreditation network as a Silver Preferred Member. The NIRC vetted member network is comprised of the best contractors in the industry, dedicated to upholding high ethical and workmanship standards through consumer guidance and education through the insurance restoration process. Stay Dry Roofing is a prominent Indianapolis-based roofing contractor specializing in commercial and residential roof repair, inspection, and replacement.

“We are proud to join the National Insurance Restoration Council member network. We’re committed to excellence by providing the best quality work to property owners throughout Indianapolis. We are honored to hold this esteemed accreditation with the NIRC,” says John Olinger, owner of Stay Dry Roofing.

Stay Dry Roofing is committed to quality, integrity, and superior customer service. As a family owned and operated business in the Indianapolis area, Stay Dry Roofing provides commercial and residential property owners with superior dedication and commitment.

“The NIRC is proud to welcome Stay Dry Roofing to our member network. Our members continue to raise the bar throughout the industry through their excellent workmanship. Indiana has a lot of storms, a lot of contractors and construction companies, and Stay Dry Roofing is top notch,” says Joe Radcliff, CEO and founder of the National Insurance Restoration Council.

The NIRC as a self-regulated entity and cooperates with the Department of Insurance (DOI) and

other regulatory authorities throughout the United States to improve the ethics of the industry through education and high standards. NIRC vetted members undergo a stringent screening process through independent 3rd party Global Risk Management Solutions, and raise the bar for industry ethics and standards nationwide.

About the National Insurance Restoration Council

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the National Insurance Restoration Council (NIRC) is a non-profit organization devoted to protecting and educating property owners and restoration contractors when dealing with insurance claims. The NIRC acts as the principal advocate for improved legislation and case law to protect consumers and contractors when dealing with insurance claims throughout the nation. The NIRC serves the common interest of insurance restoration contractors and protects consumers from unethical contractors. Vetted and certified NIRC certified contractors adhere to a strict code of professional conduct, educate property owners about the insurance restoration process, and give back to communities in storm damaged areas. NIRC certified contractors go through an extensive background check to become members of the Diamond Standard code of business. The NIRC as a self-regulated entity and cooperates with the Department of Insurance (DOI) and other regulatory authorities throughout the United States to improve the ethics of the industry through education and high standards. Learn more at http://www.NIRC4Change.org.

About Stay Dry Roofing

Stay Dry Roofing thrives on applying the highest standards in quality, workmanship, integrity, and honesty in every project they undertake. As a family owned company, Stay Dry Roofing is committed to providing property owners with the best customer service. Stay Dry Roofing is a complete roof repair service company that does it all. Stay Dry Roofing proudly holds a 5-star rating on Angie’s list, Google, and is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Stay Dry Roofing offer free estimates to residential and commercial property owners throughout Indianapolis area and surrounding communities. To learn more visit http://www.StayDryRoofing.com.

Media Inquiries:

Angela Delmedico

Elev8 Consulting Group

Ph: 386.243.5388

Web: http://www.elev8cg.com