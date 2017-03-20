New Novel Captures 90s Nostalgia

VHS tapes, boy bands and scrunchies are just a few of the fads that helped to define the ‘90s. For many millennials, whose childhood exists in the grunge era, the ‘90s are home to fond memories and simpler times. As a child of rollerblades and overalls, Ashely Warren captures the essence of this memorable decade with her first fiction book loosely based on her own life, “Toothpick Legs.”

In 1995, Ashley Vaughn is the typical middle schooler, riding in the back of a station wagon as she listens to Spice Girls on her cassette player. Vaughn, now an adult, recounts stories from her childhood, providing an authentic look at the whimsical ‘90s and chronicling junior high adventures. Vaughn fondly shares humorous and relatable tales of slumber parties, budding friendships, catfights, and school dances.

“When my friends and I get together now, we always reminisce about what it meant to grow up in this time,” Warren said. “I’ve looked back on the experiences, trends and memoires of that era and realize that there is a connection between anyone that grew up in that period. Toothpick Legs is a chance to revisit those cherished times and share in those common bonds.”

“Toothpick Legs” will appeal to today’s adolescents—who are looking to gain insight into their parents’ glory days—and current adults—who are hoping to revisit the 90s fashion, traditions and sense of community.

“Toothpick Legs”

By Ashley Warren

About the author

Ashley Warren is a Texas native with a Master of Arts in journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Texas at Austin. Her publishing credits include magazine feature stories about people whose life works inspire and educate others. She previously lived in New York City and currently lives in southern California.

