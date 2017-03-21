Bright Pattern Sponsors Argyle Customer Experience Leadership Forum

The event aligns perfectly with Bright Pattern’s mission to bridge the gap between customer demands and contact center channel offerings through innovative omnichannel software.

Bright Pattern announced today their sponsorship and attendance at the annual Argyle Customer Experience Forum, bringing together leading executives to discuss pressing issues that customer experience professionals are facing as they more into 2017, with an agenda geared specifically towards Chief Customer, Customer Experience, and User Experience Officers, as well as VPs and Directors of customer experience, customer care, support and service in a leadership role.

Bright Pattern will showcase its latest release that includes support for video, social messaging and offers rich contact experience for multichannel interactions.

“We are looking forward to the Argyle event of the year, known for bringing together an outstanding community of customer experience executives hailing from the Bay Area and beyond,” said Darren Prine, Senior Sales Executive of Bright Pattern. “The event aligns perfectly with Bright Pattern’s mission to bridge the gap between customer demands and contact center channel offerings through innovative omnichannel software.”

Talk with one of our executives at the event to schedule a personalized demo of Bright Pattern’s multichannel software that allows agents to seamlessly switch between channels and work numerous channels and interactions simultaneously using patented omnichannel routing technology.

Tweet this: @BrightPatternUS to sponsor and attend the 2017 Argyle Customer Experience Leadership Forum #cctr #custserv @ArgyleExecForum

About Bright Pattern:

Bright Pattern’s cloud contact center solutions help simplify multichannel customer service for customers, agents and contact center managers. Bright Pattern’s Cloud Contact Center solutions are used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages by companies of all sizes.

About Argyle:

Argyle Executive Forum offers events and access to professional development resources for an exclusive community of top-tier executives. Through engaging content and discussions, structured networking sessions, and online forums, Argyle provides opportunities for executives to find solutions to top of mind issues and develop relationships with their peers.