RacingJunk.Com Partners with the Texas Desert Racing Association

RacingJunk.com, the world's largest online motorsports marketplace, is pleased to announce it has been named the Official Classifieds of the Texas Desert Racing Association (TDRA). This partnership will benefit both partners by raising awareness and attendance of TDRA events while broadening RacingJunk.com’s reach to competitors and fans who can benefit from its services.

The flagship website of Motorhead Media, Racingjunk.com is a “one-stop shop” for those looking to buy, sell, trade or interact with people throughout the automotive and racing and performance communities. With more than 850,000 registered members and 28,000 classified ads, the website generates over two million visits every month.

The goal of the TDRA is to organize, promote, sponsor, endorse, sanction and conduct off-road desert races in a safe and sustainable way. 2017 will be TDRA’s fifth season, and will boast four races on at least three properties - the Texana Ranch, the TDRA Notrees, TX track and the new Penwell, TX track.

“The goal of TDRA is to promote safe races on private property while working with property owners to forge long-term relationships that allow us to keep racing in Texas,” said TDRA President Trey Palreiro. “Now, more than ever, the desert community/mindset is expanding in Texas, and to accommodate fans, racers, businesses and landowners the TDRA will focus on team effort and work together for the greater good of desert racing in Texas.”

Jim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, "This partnership is a great opportunity for both TDRA and RacingJunk.com. We’re excited to bring TDRA’s exciting events to our community of members and fans, and we’re sure that TDRA’s fans and drivers will benefit from our classifieds and other services."

For more information on the Texas Desert Racing Association, visit their website at texasdesertracing.com. For more information on RacingJunk.com, go to http://www.racingjunk.com.