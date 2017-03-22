Convergent Outsourcing Announces New Philippines Contact Center

Convergent Outsourcing, Inc., one of America's largest, global business process outsourcing companies, is announcing the grand opening of a new age customer contact center in the Megaworld Business District of Iloilo City, Philippines.

Located directly across from the Iloilo City Convention Center, the new Convergent site covers more than 30,600sq feet of office space and boasts over 400 employee workstations. Like Convergent's other contact center sites in the Americas, the Iloilo site will utilize the same award-winning performance management and gamification systems that have earned Convergent numerous awards including 2016 Best of Business Process Outsourcing Solutions.

Exponential growth in both communications and e-commerce business lines resulted in an immediate need for a 10th contact center location.

"The new center in Iloilo is a result of our steady growth, the desire to create a 'follow the sun' solution for our clients, and the abundance of highly talented contact handling resources in Iloilo," said Mike Meyer CEO of Convergent.

Casey Kostecka, Chief Business Development Officer, also commented, "We're extremely excited to offer our existing clients and new partners the additional capacity needed for continued growth, and this new state-of-the-art facility in Iloilo offers so many advantages."

The center will open with two training classes on April 3, 2017, for one of the World's premier telecommunications providers. New training classes will continue to take place each month throughout the Spring and Summer months. Most of the new positions will involve customer service support, as well as supervisory and training positions.

Anyone interested in career opportunities can inquire about positions and apply for contact center jobs through the Convergent Outsourcing, Inc. website: http://www.convergentusa.com/. Just click on Careers.

About Convergent Outsourcing, Inc.

Convergent Outsourcing has been operating in the United States since 1998 and opened its first International contact center in 2014 in Guatemala City, Guatemala. Since then, Convergent has continued to grow in the US and Latin America; the Philippines will now contribute to continued expansion. Convergent's World-class omni-channel contact center operations deploy specialists managing customer engagement transactions, spanning the entire lifecycle of the customer. Their services include customer acquisition, sales, technical support and revenue management transactions. Convergent works to empower its clients with an innovative combination of an adaptable workflow engine, technology-enabled operations, next-generation analytics and professional services to deliver superior financial performance and high levels of client and consumer satisfaction.