Busy-ness, defined by Dictionary.com as “lively, but meaningless activity” is an alarming affliction affecting a growing number of businesses in the APAC region.

Productivity specialists at Precursive provide an application for Salesforce that cures stressed out sales and delivery teams of their busy-ness. The discovery has been hailed as a breakthrough by their clients at companies such as BT, Comcast and WPP, because it leads to increased productivity, performance and profitability.

Precursive launches its regional office at the Salesforce World Tour event in Sydney today, bringing its mantra that “Being Busy Isn't Cool” to Australia.

"We've seen a significant increase in interest from the APAC region over the past 12 months, and following our successful fundraising, we decided to open an office in Australia. Precursive is resource management software with simplicity of adoption and user experience at its core.

We pride ourselves on developing relationships with our clients that create long-term value for their business. Having a presence on the ground in Australia will allow us to remain available to our clients, no matter where they are in the world." - Precursive CEO, James Gasteen

The Precursive APAC office will be headed by Co-Founder Marc Jarvis, previously Marketing and Business Development Director at Global Salesforce Consultancy, Make Positive.

Purveyors of Really Simple Resource Management in Salesforce

Global client base working with the likes of BT, Comcast, Essentra and WPP

Founded in the UK in 2015 by James Gasteen

Precursive is the No. 1 app on Salesforce AppExchange for resource scheduling, project planning and time sheets

For more information about why we're opening in Australia, please read a more in depth overview on the Precursive blog.

